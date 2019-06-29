What’s in this issue

Free seeds worth £2.50, plus:

Jobs for this week

Summer pests and diseases

Ruth looks at the main problems and

how to beat them

All about summer watering

Your plants will thrive if you get the

watering right

Citrus care and sowing a wildlife meadow

Summer care for citrus plants and

create a haven for wildlife

Rose care in summer

How to keep shrubs, climbers and ramblers healthy

Bring on the butterflies

How to sow your free ‘Butterfly Attracting Mixed Annuals’ seeds

Great garden ideas

Six of the very best: old roses

Old shrub roses with stunning colour and a rich fragrance

What is vegan gardening?

Matthew Appleby on growing plants without animal inputs

Frost and fragrance

Our choice of the best scented autumn and winter plants

Between the roses

Planting partners that enhance your rose displays

Get the look: a Japanese-themed garden

A Japanese-styled garden that is one reader’s sanctuary

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Peter looks at ways we can reduce the use of plastics

Bob Flowerdew

Now’s the time to start planning your biennials, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

Val looks forward to great tits nesting in her bird boxes again

How to grow alstroemeria

Anne reveals some shortcuts to growing the Peruvian lily

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

How to beat fungal diseases and brew your own feed

Ask John Negus

When to lift border plants, woolly menace and palm palaver

Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass

Which herbs grow best on a balcony? Anne has the answer

How to use lawn weed and feed products

Tim Rumball on how to get the best from these treatments

A gardener’s miscellany

Garden peas are the subject of this week’s trivia and quizzes

Your letters with Wendy

Nature’s magical patterns, in praise of Adam Frost, flower power

Toby Buckland

Toby talks to plant-lover Mary Berry about hydrangeas

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Brigadoon’ (pic Alamy)