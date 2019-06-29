What’s in this issue
Jobs for this week
Summer pests and diseases
Ruth looks at the main problems and
how to beat them
All about summer watering
Your plants will thrive if you get the
watering right
Citrus care and sowing a wildlife meadow
Summer care for citrus plants and
create a haven for wildlife
Rose care in summer
How to keep shrubs, climbers and ramblers healthy
Bring on the butterflies
How to sow your free ‘Butterfly Attracting Mixed Annuals’ seeds
Great garden ideas
Six of the very best: old roses
Old shrub roses with stunning colour and a rich fragrance
What is vegan gardening?
Matthew Appleby on growing plants without animal inputs
Frost and fragrance
Our choice of the best scented autumn and winter plants
Between the roses
Planting partners that enhance your rose displays
Get the look: a Japanese-themed garden
A Japanese-styled garden that is one reader’s sanctuary
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Peter looks at ways we can reduce the use of plastics
Bob Flowerdew
Now’s the time to start planning your biennials, says Bob
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Val looks forward to great tits nesting in her bird boxes again
How to grow alstroemeria
Anne reveals some shortcuts to growing the Peruvian lily
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
How to beat fungal diseases and brew your own feed
Ask John Negus
When to lift border plants, woolly menace and palm palaver
Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass
Which herbs grow best on a balcony? Anne has the answer
How to use lawn weed and feed products
Tim Rumball on how to get the best from these treatments
A gardener’s miscellany
Garden peas are the subject of this week’s trivia and quizzes
Your letters with Wendy
Nature’s magical patterns, in praise of Adam Frost, flower power
Toby Buckland
Toby talks to plant-lover Mary Berry about hydrangeas
