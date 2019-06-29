Amateur Gardening 29 June 2019

Cover June 29 Amateur Gardening for web

What’s in this issue
Free seeds worth £2.50, plus:

Jobs for this week

Summer pests and diseases
Ruth looks at the main problems and
how to beat them

All about summer watering
Your plants will thrive if you get the
watering right

Citrus care and sowing a wildlife meadow
Summer care for citrus plants and
create a haven for wildlife

Rose care in summer
How to keep shrubs, climbers and ramblers healthy

Bring on the butterflies
How to sow your free ‘Butterfly Attracting Mixed Annuals’ seeds

 

Great garden ideas

Six of the very best: old roses
Old shrub roses with stunning colour and a rich fragrance

What is vegan gardening?
Matthew Appleby on growing plants without animal inputs

Frost and fragrance
Our choice of the best scented autumn and winter plants

Between the roses
Planting partners that enhance your rose displays

Get the look: a Japanese-themed garden
A Japanese-styled garden that is one reader’s sanctuary

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Peter looks at ways we can reduce the use of plastics

Bob Flowerdew
Now’s the time to start planning your biennials, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Val looks forward to great tits nesting in her bird boxes again

How to grow alstroemeria
Anne reveals some shortcuts to growing the Peruvian lily

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
How to beat fungal diseases and brew your own feed

Ask John Negus
When to lift border plants, woolly menace and palm palaver

Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass
Which herbs grow best on a balcony? Anne has the answer

How to use lawn weed and feed products
Tim Rumball on how to get the best from these treatments

A gardener’s miscellany  
Garden peas are the subject of this week’s trivia and quizzes

Your letters with Wendy
Nature’s magical patterns, in praise of Adam Frost, flower power

Toby Buckland
Toby talks to plant-lover Mary Berry about hydrangeas

 

Cover photograph: Rosa ‘Brigadoon’ (pic Alamy)

 