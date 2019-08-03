What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

How To Salvage Plants

Ruth explains how to help neglected

plants bounce back!

Top Tasks For August

Small jobs that will help to keep your

garden gorgeous

Keep Perennials Orderly

If you tidy them up you can get more

blooms, says Ruth

What To Prune In Summer

It’s time to tackle evergreens and

messy climbers

Taking And Caring For Cuttings

How to make new cuttings – and pot on mature ones

Great garden ideas

Get A Little More Summer Bloom

How to make your borders last well into autumn

Six Of The Very Best: Peppers

Sweet sensations that are great to eat and easy to grow

How To Grow Eucryphia

Luscious bowl-shaped flowers, ideal for shady spots

The No-Fuss August Garden

For those who want to spend less time watering!

How To Be A Greener Gardener

Improve your plot and the planet at the same time

Get The Look: The Oriental Garden

A unique and inspiring take on an Asian classic

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

How to revive plants that are bought from shows

Bob Flowerdew

Timing is everything with sweetcorn, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Invading foreign insects cause more trouble for box

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg

Sowing in August, asparagus pea, tricky greenhouse pests

Ask John Negus

Failed alliums, an unruly beard and a rhubarb dilemma

Anne’s Masterclass

How do you brighten up a dull patch? Anne has the answer

How To Use: Pot-Watering Systems

Different ways to keep pots watered while you’re away

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Waterlilies are the subject of this week’s puzzles and trivia

Your Letters

Readers are unhappy at the BBC’s obsession with presenters

Toby Buckland

Summer-pruning of fruit trees is a beautiful trick, says Toby

Garden news

Hampton Court Festival Report

What AG’s editor really thought of the show gardens…

Cover photo: Helenium ‘Sahin’s Early Flowerer’ (pic: Clive Nichols)