Amateur Gardening 3 August 2019

Amateur Gardening cover 3 August 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

How To Salvage Plants
Ruth explains how to help neglected
plants bounce back!

Top Tasks For August
Small jobs that will help to keep your
garden gorgeous

Keep Perennials Orderly
If you tidy them up you can get more
blooms, says Ruth

What To Prune In Summer
It’s time to tackle evergreens and
messy climbers

Taking And Caring For Cuttings
How to make new cuttings – and pot on mature ones

 

Great garden ideas

Get A Little More Summer Bloom
How to make your borders last well into autumn

Six Of The Very Best: Peppers
Sweet sensations that are great to eat and easy to grow

How To Grow Eucryphia
Luscious bowl-shaped flowers, ideal for shady spots

The No-Fuss August Garden
For those who want to spend less time watering!

How To Be A Greener Gardener
Improve your plot and the planet at the same time

Get The Look: The Oriental Garden
A unique and inspiring take on an Asian classic

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
How to revive plants that are bought from shows

Bob Flowerdew
Timing is everything with sweetcorn, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Invading foreign insects cause more trouble for box

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Sowing in August, asparagus pea, tricky greenhouse pests

Ask John Negus
Failed alliums, an unruly beard and a rhubarb dilemma

Anne’s Masterclass
How do you brighten up a dull patch? Anne has the answer

How To Use: Pot-Watering Systems
Different ways to keep pots watered while you’re away

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Waterlilies are the subject of this week’s puzzles and trivia

Your Letters
Readers are unhappy at the BBC’s obsession with presenters

Toby Buckland
Summer-pruning of fruit trees is a beautiful trick, says Toby

 

Garden news

Hampton Court Festival Report
What AG’s editor really thought of the show gardens…

 

Cover photo: Helenium ‘Sahin’s Early Flowerer’ (pic: Clive Nichols)