Jobs for this week
How To Salvage Plants
Ruth explains how to help neglected
plants bounce back!
Top Tasks For August
Small jobs that will help to keep your
garden gorgeous
Keep Perennials Orderly
If you tidy them up you can get more
blooms, says Ruth
What To Prune In Summer
It’s time to tackle evergreens and
messy climbers
Taking And Caring For Cuttings
How to make new cuttings – and pot on mature ones
Great garden ideas
Get A Little More Summer Bloom
How to make your borders last well into autumn
Six Of The Very Best: Peppers
Sweet sensations that are great to eat and easy to grow
How To Grow Eucryphia
Luscious bowl-shaped flowers, ideal for shady spots
The No-Fuss August Garden
For those who want to spend less time watering!
How To Be A Greener Gardener
Improve your plot and the planet at the same time
Get The Look: The Oriental Garden
A unique and inspiring take on an Asian classic
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
How to revive plants that are bought from shows
Bob Flowerdew
Timing is everything with sweetcorn, says Bob
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Invading foreign insects cause more trouble for box
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Sowing in August, asparagus pea, tricky greenhouse pests
Ask John Negus
Failed alliums, an unruly beard and a rhubarb dilemma
Anne’s Masterclass
How do you brighten up a dull patch? Anne has the answer
How To Use: Pot-Watering Systems
Different ways to keep pots watered while you’re away
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Waterlilies are the subject of this week’s puzzles and trivia
Your Letters
Readers are unhappy at the BBC’s obsession with presenters
Toby Buckland
Summer-pruning of fruit trees is a beautiful trick, says Toby
Garden news
Hampton Court Festival Report
What AG’s editor really thought of the show gardens…
Cover photo: Helenium ‘Sahin’s Early Flowerer’ (pic: Clive Nichols)