What’s In Amateur Gardening
3 November 2018
Free seeds worth £2.05
Jobs for this week
It’s Tulip Time Again
Ruth’s step-by-step guide to getting your tulips in the ground
Make More Of Your Tulips
How to get the best out of the different tulip varieties
The Glories of Leafmould
Which leaves are best to collect, and how to bag them
Sow Your Free Poppy Seeds With Pride
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Pyracantha
A four-feature shrub that’s easy to grow, says Graham
Tulips: Spoilt For Choice
We help you to decide from the huge variety available
What To Team With Tulips
Perfect pairings with bulbs, perennials and biennials
Pick Berrying Shrubs
Great ideas for brighter borders, pots and wildlife
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Grafting could create the perfect sunflower, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Don’t delay, says Bob – it’s time to get ready for winter!
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Topsy-turvy weather has played havoc with butterflies
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Buy a fruit tree, overwintering onions, grow winter cauliflower
Ask John Negus
Overwinter begonias, mushy spuds, and plant mystery solved
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, mint is the subject of puzzles, teasers and trivia
How To Grow Dahlias
Lift or leave them in the ground? Anne gives her verdict
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne explains how to overwinter your tender plants
Your Letters
Pots on paths, bug mystery, dahlia tip, Jiffy bag foreigner
Toby Buckland
A plant that looks like a calabash pipe? Let Toby explain…
News, Offers and product tests
Latest News
Top plants for next year, ladybird disease and its effects
Tried And Tested: Greenhouse Heaters
Six products on test, but which is right for you?
Reader Offer
Fancy going on the cruise of a lifetime? Here’s how!
Cover photograph: Tulipa ‘Carnaval de Nice’ (pic: Alamy)