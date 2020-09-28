Amateur Gardening 3 October
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Prepare For Winter
Four essential jobs to get on with that will
help lay the groundwork for winter
Key Jobs For Winter Months
Ruth shows you how you can make the best use of the dormant days in the garden
Make A ‘Duvet’ For Winter
Insulate your beds and borders as Ruth explains how to mulch plants and soil
Winter Care Of Exotic Plants
Make sure cannas, dahlias, agapanthus and bananas are well protected in winter
Bird Watch And Free Seeds
Light up the garden with Chinese Lanterns thanks to Amateur Gardening 3 October free seeds
Great garden ideas
Autumn Colour
Try this fiery foliage and these glorious grasses: they will work in the smallest garden
Forgotten Food Crops
Grow some of these unique foods, and do your bit to save heritage fruits and vegetables
Dazzling Daffodils
Which do you prefer: classic or modern? We select the best of both for brighter days ahead
Get The Look
How one reader got creative with clematis to transform every inch of a modest-sized plot
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
The grass is greener for Peter, as he explains how taking care of your lawn helps wildlife
Bob Flowerdew
Smart harvesting and storage are essential if you want long-lasting squash, says Bob
Val Bourne
This week, Val looks at the hornet mimic hoverfly that scavenges on wasps’ nests
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on pears, the benefits of bare-root fruit, creating a no-dig bed, planting shallots
Ask John Negus
Your questions about patchy sunflowers, centenary roses and a bother of badgers
A Gardener’s Miscellany
In celebration of World Animal day, our trivia is all about plants with animal connections
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share their stories of free seeds and roses, plus a recipe for flapjacks
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Potted citrus looking a little peaky? Anne shows you how to give your limes a lift
Tried & Tested
If you’re looking to create the perfect lawn, look no further as we review scarifiers
Toby Buckland
Angel’s trumpet is a true botanical wonder, as Toby explains why he loves his brugmansia
Garden News
The hidden benefits of ivy revealed – and it’s chips ahoy for green-fingered pupils!
Cover: Daffodils (pic: Alamy)