Amateur Gardening 3 October

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Prepare For Winter

Four essential jobs to get on with that will

help lay the groundwork for winter

Key Jobs For Winter Months

Ruth shows you how you can make the best use of the dormant days in the garden

Make A ‘Duvet’ For Winter

Insulate your beds and borders as Ruth explains how to mulch plants and soil

Winter Care Of Exotic Plants

Make sure cannas, dahlias, agapanthus and bananas are well protected in winter

Bird Watch And Free Seeds

Light up the garden with Chinese Lanterns thanks to Amateur Gardening 3 October free seeds

Great garden ideas

Autumn Colour

Try this fiery foliage and these glorious grasses: they will work in the smallest garden

Forgotten Food Crops

Grow some of these unique foods, and do your bit to save heritage fruits and vegetables

Dazzling Daffodils

Which do you prefer: classic or modern? We select the best of both for brighter days ahead

Get The Look

How one reader got creative with clematis to transform every inch of a modest-sized plot

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

The grass is greener for Peter, as he explains how taking care of your lawn helps wildlife

Bob Flowerdew

Smart harvesting and storage are essential if you want long-lasting squash, says Bob

Val Bourne

This week, Val looks at the hornet mimic hoverfly that scavenges on wasps’ nests

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on pears, the benefits of bare-root fruit, creating a no-dig bed, planting shallots

Ask John Negus

Your questions about patchy sunflowers, centenary roses and a bother of badgers

A Gardener’s Miscellany

In celebration of World Animal day, our trivia is all about plants with animal connections

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share their stories of free seeds and roses, plus a recipe for flapjacks

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Potted citrus looking a little peaky? Anne shows you how to give your limes a lift

Tried & Tested

If you’re looking to create the perfect lawn, look no further as we review scarifiers

Toby Buckland

Angel’s trumpet is a true botanical wonder, as Toby explains why he loves his brugmansia

Garden News

The hidden benefits of ivy revealed – and it’s chips ahoy for green-fingered pupils!

Subscribe to Amateur Gardening Magazine Magazine Subscription Offer

Cover: Daffodils (pic: Alamy)