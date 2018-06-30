What’s In Amateur Gardening

30 June

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Preserving Your Garden Shed

Ruth shows you how in eight easy steps

Bulbs for Autumn Colour

Plant now to boost post-summer borders, says Ruth

The ‘Hampton Hack-Back’

How to give your perennials a mid-summer trim

Free Seeds/What’s On

How to plant your verbascum and what to do near you

Great garden ideas

Pick of the Best: Cistus

Showy summer flowers that require little looking after

The Wonder of Weeds

Many come with genuine benefits — we name six to consider keeping

Roses: Ramblers Versus Climbers

What really is the difference between the two, and which is best?

9 of the best Autumn-Flowering Bulbs

Now’s the time to plant, and here are some great garden options

The Seed People

We meet the ladies behind Chiltern Seeds

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

What happens to plants after Chelsea? Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

Don’t worry if your fruit tree is shedding its load, says Bob Val Bourne’s

Garden Wildlife

How beetles can help us in our battle against slugs

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Plant out leeks, harvest broad beans, spruce up strawberries

Anne’s Masterclass

How do you keep bamboo in order? Anne offers her tips

Ask John Negus

Ruined peonies, rose cuttings and strange courgettes

How To Grow Hydrangeas

You could have the 2018 Chelsea winner in your garden

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s subject for trivia and prizes is ‘pests’

Your Letters

Great tips, plus your opinions and pictures

Toby Buckland

Big brassy dahlias are back in fasion, says Toby

News and product tests

Latest News

Hampton Court preview and new show at Belvoir Castle

Tried and Tested: Long Handled Weeders

Need a good weeder? We have six on test

Cover: Rosa ‘Paul’s Himalyan Musk’ David Austin (pic: Alamy)