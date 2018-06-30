What’s In Amateur Gardening
30 June
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
Preserving Your Garden Shed
Ruth shows you how in eight easy steps
Bulbs for Autumn Colour
Plant now to boost post-summer borders, says Ruth
The ‘Hampton Hack-Back’
How to give your perennials a mid-summer trim
Free Seeds/What’s On
How to plant your verbascum and what to do near you
Great garden ideas
Pick of the Best: Cistus
Showy summer flowers that require little looking after
The Wonder of Weeds
Many come with genuine benefits — we name six to consider keeping
Roses: Ramblers Versus Climbers
What really is the difference between the two, and which is best?
9 of the best Autumn-Flowering Bulbs
Now’s the time to plant, and here are some great garden options
The Seed People
We meet the ladies behind Chiltern Seeds
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
What happens to plants after Chelsea? Peter explains
Bob Flowerdew
Don’t worry if your fruit tree is shedding its load, says Bob Val Bourne’s
Garden Wildlife
How beetles can help us in our battle against slugs
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Plant out leeks, harvest broad beans, spruce up strawberries
Anne’s Masterclass
How do you keep bamboo in order? Anne offers her tips
Ask John Negus
Ruined peonies, rose cuttings and strange courgettes
How To Grow Hydrangeas
You could have the 2018 Chelsea winner in your garden
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s subject for trivia and prizes is ‘pests’
Your Letters
Great tips, plus your opinions and pictures
Toby Buckland
Big brassy dahlias are back in fasion, says Toby
News and product tests
Latest News
Hampton Court preview and new show at Belvoir Castle
Tried and Tested: Long Handled Weeders
Need a good weeder? We have six on test
Cover: Rosa ‘Paul’s Himalyan Musk’ David Austin (pic: Alamy)