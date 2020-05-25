Amateur Gardening 30 May
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Smart Ways To Create An Impact
10 great ideas for giving your garden and its contents an instant lift
Tender Potted Perennials
Time to wake them up to get them primed
for their summer display
Get The Feeding Right
Follow these tips to help give your plants
the nourishment they need
Free Seeds/Bird Watch: Chiffchaff
Get the wildlife flocking in with Amateur Gardening 30 May seeds
Great garden ideas
When Ned met Auntie Bumps
How a chance encounter led to one of the great garden partnerships
Rambler Roses
Modern rambler varieties are well worth making some space for
Alstroemeria
Exotic, easy to grow and very long-flowering, what’s not to like?
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Discover the delights of veg you can grow without buying seeds, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Why improving your watering skills will give potted plants the best chance
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on broad beans, easy watering hacks, planting out tender tubers
Val Bourne
Far from being pests, some slugs do our gardens a lot of good, says Val
Ask John Negus
Your questions about box moth caterpillars, rose pests and comfrey tea
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Succulent melons are the subject of this week’s trivia and prizes
How To Use Tools
Make the most of lawn moss and weed treatment kits with Tim’s tips
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to know when you should add lime to your soil? Follow Anne’s guide
All Our Yesterdays
An elaborate table ornament of grass and the delights of Japanese knotweed
Letters to Wendy
Our readers share a passion for acers, plus the perils of peanut butter
Toby Buckland
Why cranesbills are the cuckoos of the garden – and why Toby doesn’t mind!
Garden News
New veg book from Lucy Chamberlain, and helping communities grow together
Cover: Rosa ‘Lady of The Lake’ (pic: David Austin)