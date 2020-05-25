Amateur Gardening 30 May

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Smart Ways To Create An Impact

10 great ideas for giving your garden and its contents an instant lift

Tender Potted Perennials

Time to wake them up to get them primed

for their summer display

Get The Feeding Right

Follow these tips to help give your plants

the nourishment they need

Free Seeds/Bird Watch: Chiffchaff

Get the wildlife flocking in with Amateur Gardening 30 May seeds

Great garden ideas

When Ned met Auntie Bumps

How a chance encounter led to one of the great garden partnerships

Rambler Roses

Modern rambler varieties are well worth making some space for

Alstroemeria

Exotic, easy to grow and very long-flowering, what’s not to like?

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Discover the delights of veg you can grow without buying seeds, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Why improving your watering skills will give potted plants the best chance

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on broad beans, easy watering hacks, planting out tender tubers

Val Bourne

Far from being pests, some slugs do our gardens a lot of good, says Val

Ask John Negus

Your questions about box moth caterpillars, rose pests and comfrey tea

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Succulent melons are the subject of this week’s trivia and prizes

How To Use Tools

Make the most of lawn moss and weed treatment kits with Tim’s tips

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to know when you should add lime to your soil? Follow Anne’s guide

All Our Yesterdays

An elaborate table ornament of grass and the delights of Japanese knotweed

Letters to Wendy

Our readers share a passion for acers, plus the perils of peanut butter

Toby Buckland

Why cranesbills are the cuckoos of the garden – and why Toby doesn’t mind!

Garden News

New veg book from Lucy Chamberlain, and helping communities grow together

Cover: Rosa ‘Lady of The Lake’ (pic: David Austin)