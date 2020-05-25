Amateur Gardening 30 May 2020

Amateur Gardening 30 May 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 30 May
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Smart Ways To Create An Impact
10 great ideas for giving your garden and its contents an instant lift

Tender Potted Perennials
Time to wake them up to get them primed
for their summer display

Get The Feeding Right
Follow these tips to help give your plants
the nourishment they need

Free Seeds/Bird Watch: Chiffchaff
Get the wildlife flocking in with Amateur Gardening 30 May seeds

 

Great garden ideas

When Ned met Auntie Bumps
How a chance encounter led to one of the great garden partnerships

Rambler Roses
Modern rambler varieties are well worth making some space for

Alstroemeria
Exotic, easy to grow and very long-flowering, what’s not to like?

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Discover the delights of veg you can grow without buying seeds, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Why improving your watering skills will give potted plants the best chance

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on broad beans, easy watering hacks, planting out tender tubers

Val Bourne
Far from being pests, some slugs do our gardens a lot of good, says Val

Ask John Negus
Your questions about box moth caterpillars, rose pests and comfrey tea

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Succulent melons are the subject of this week’s trivia and prizes

How To Use Tools
Make the most of lawn moss and weed treatment kits with Tim’s tips

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to know when you should add lime to your soil? Follow Anne’s guide

All Our Yesterdays
An elaborate table ornament of grass and the delights of Japanese knotweed

Letters to Wendy
Our readers share a passion for acers, plus the perils of peanut butter

Toby Buckland
Why cranesbills are the cuckoos of the garden – and why Toby doesn’t mind!

Garden News
New veg book from Lucy Chamberlain, and helping communities grow together

Cover: Rosa ‘Lady of The Lake’ (pic: David Austin)