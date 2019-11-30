What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
10 Autumnal Tasks For This Week
Keep busy with Ruth’s guide to mulching, planting, feeding and tidying
Create A Winter Container
How to make an impact with seasonal colours that can last through winter
Replenish Winter Beds
Ruth shows you how to look after the soil and framework of raised beds
How To Avoid Storm Damage
Make sure your garden can withstand winter’s worst, including heavy snow
Great garden ideas
Winter Stems
Generate interest with vibrant winter plants that dare to bare all!
Surviving The Cold
Delight in the canny cacti and succulents that are happy outdoors
Structure With Evergreens
Glossy leaves, unusual markings and pops of colour for every garden
Flowering Hedges
Why you should try floriferous hedges to create a colourful boundary
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
‘No-dig’ gardening has some real benefits, as Peter explains
Bob Flowerdew
It’s time to think about sensible layers of mulch, says Bob
Val Bourne
How did butterflies do in 2019? Val relates her experiences
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on raspberries, protect irrigation kit, try garlic mustard
Ask John Negus
Your questions about nemesia seeds, comfrey tea and hot pokers
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Overrun with leftover seeds and not sure what to do? Anne can help
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Pansies and violas are the basis for puzzles, prizes and fancies
How To Grow Hellebores
Anne Swithinbank explains how to make the most of the pretty Lenten rose
Letters to Wendy
A towering triffid, a fruiting summer raspberry, and a special windowbox
Toby Buckland
His hedge proves to be a moving experience, but Toby is boxing clever
Reviews and offers
Tried & Tested
Cosy up, as six hand-warmers get put to the test by Tim Rumball
Subscriptions
Get your hands on a great subs deal in a paper wrap!
Cover: Hibiscus syriacus Starburst Chiffon (pic: Garden World Images)