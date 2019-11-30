What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

10 Autumnal Tasks For This Week

Keep busy with Ruth’s guide to mulching, planting, feeding and tidying

Create A Winter Container

How to make an impact with seasonal colours that can last through winter

Replenish Winter Beds

Ruth shows you how to look after the soil and framework of raised beds

How To Avoid Storm Damage

Make sure your garden can withstand winter’s worst, including heavy snow

Great garden ideas

Winter Stems

Generate interest with vibrant winter plants that dare to bare all!

Surviving The Cold

Delight in the canny cacti and succulents that are happy outdoors

Structure With Evergreens

Glossy leaves, unusual markings and pops of colour for every garden

Flowering Hedges

Why you should try floriferous hedges to create a colourful boundary

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

‘No-dig’ gardening has some real benefits, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

It’s time to think about sensible layers of mulch, says Bob

Val Bourne

How did butterflies do in 2019? Val relates her experiences

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on raspberries, protect irrigation kit, try garlic mustard

Ask John Negus

Your questions about nemesia seeds, comfrey tea and hot pokers

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Overrun with leftover seeds and not sure what to do? Anne can help

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Pansies and violas are the basis for puzzles, prizes and fancies

How To Grow Hellebores

Anne Swithinbank explains how to make the most of the pretty Lenten rose

Letters to Wendy

A towering triffid, a fruiting summer raspberry, and a special windowbox

Toby Buckland

His hedge proves to be a moving experience, but Toby is boxing clever

Reviews and offers

Tried & Tested

Cosy up, as six hand-warmers get put to the test by Tim Rumball

Cover: Hibiscus syriacus Starburst Chiffon (pic: Garden World Images)