What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Get The Most From Your Soil
Even the smallest plots are full of possibilities
if the ground is good, says Ruth

Building A Raised Bed
How raised planting can help you get more from your garden space in four easy steps

Composting In Winter
Make sure that you mix well and keep all that goodness warm – plus, heaps of tips!

Plant Bare-Root Wallflowers
Liven up dry spots with hot colour, thanks to our Amateur Gardening 31 October wallflower growing guide

 

Great garden ideas

Apples And Pears
These beloved staples are easier to grow than you think, as we round up some of the top picks and growing tips

Beautiful Bourbons
For heady fragrance and old world charm, these shrub roses are sure to give you a dreamy floriferous display

Berries With A Difference
Fancy some more unusual fruiting plants? These lovely varieties offer a range of vibrant colours

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Creating your own compost will seriously help the planet, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew
Are your pots, tools and garden spaces ready for winter? Bob outlines the key jobs

Val Bourne
This is the right time to plant bare-root apples to bring more insects to your plot

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on pumpkins for food and carving, best greenhouse care, harvest tender tubers

Ask John Negus
Help with inherited plants, ailing hebes, removing bamboo and planting out potted acres

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
This week, Anne is also looking at the best ways to perfect your composting creations!

Tried and Tested
Time to clear up all those leaves! We round up six lawn rakes to help you pick the best

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Graham guides us through some of the fascinating trivia surrounding swedes and turnips

Letters To Wendy
AG readers share stories about dreamy dahlias, cool climbers, and an ode to an apple tree

Toby Buckland
It’s hi-ho silver for Toby, as he sings the praises of the shimmering cushion bush

Garden News
The RHS hails the importance of autumn for critical gardening jobs and taking stock

