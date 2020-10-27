Amateur Gardening 31 October

What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Get The Most From Your Soil

Even the smallest plots are full of possibilities

if the ground is good, says Ruth

Building A Raised Bed

How raised planting can help you get more from your garden space in four easy steps

Composting In Winter

Make sure that you mix well and keep all that goodness warm – plus, heaps of tips!

Plant Bare-Root Wallflowers

Liven up dry spots with hot colour, thanks to our Amateur Gardening 31 October wallflower growing guide

Great garden ideas

Apples And Pears

These beloved staples are easier to grow than you think, as we round up some of the top picks and growing tips

Beautiful Bourbons

For heady fragrance and old world charm, these shrub roses are sure to give you a dreamy floriferous display

Berries With A Difference

Fancy some more unusual fruiting plants? These lovely varieties offer a range of vibrant colours

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Creating your own compost will seriously help the planet, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

Are your pots, tools and garden spaces ready for winter? Bob outlines the key jobs

Val Bourne

This is the right time to plant bare-root apples to bring more insects to your plot

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on pumpkins for food and carving, best greenhouse care, harvest tender tubers

Ask John Negus

Help with inherited plants, ailing hebes, removing bamboo and planting out potted acres

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

This week, Anne is also looking at the best ways to perfect your composting creations!

Tried and Tested

Time to clear up all those leaves! We round up six lawn rakes to help you pick the best

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Graham guides us through some of the fascinating trivia surrounding swedes and turnips

Letters To Wendy

AG readers share stories about dreamy dahlias, cool climbers, and an ode to an apple tree

Toby Buckland

It’s hi-ho silver for Toby, as he sings the praises of the shimmering cushion bush

Garden News

The RHS hails the importance of autumn for critical gardening jobs and taking stock

Cover: Rosa ‘Louise Odier’ (pic: Alamy)