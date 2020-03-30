Amateur Gardening 4 April
Amateur Gardening 4 April
Jobs for this week
Use Plant Food Supplements
Ruth’s guide to giving plants extra nutrients and minerals
Ongoing Container Care
Help when compost runs out of steam, picking the right supplements
Get The Best From Plug Plants
How plug plants take the faff out of planting your summer garden
Sow Our Free Cosmos Seeds
Delightful summer annual ‘Candy Stripe’ to brighten pots and borders
Great garden ideas
New products for 2020
All the latest kit and ideas to make your gardening year easier
Growing Lewisia
A show-stopping alpine that looks delicate but is surprisingly tough
Always Evergreens
Vibrant, versatile verdants – and why every garden needs them now
The Woodlanders
How you can replicate the romance of natural woodland in your garden
How To Grow Begonias
Kris Collins explains how to get bountiful results in sun and shade
Get The Look
Discover a lovely apple-tree garden with fruit trees hiding in island beds
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Time to dig deep into the latest mulch discoveries, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Let’s help our bees with some vital manual pollination, says Bob
Val Bourne
Why pests are vital to many of our garden favourites, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on growing peas, pricking out seedlings, and unusual cucurbits
Ask John Negus
Your questions on boosting apricots, hungry camellias and a potted problem
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
How to get better sprouting broccoli and some lovely of the best varieties
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Ornamental onions are the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles
Letters to Wendy
Back-garden hedges, a jungle haven, and a novel use for an old sewing machine base
How to Use
Cell trays or seed trays? Tim explains the differences, and making the right choice
Toby Buckland
We should all be making time for the slow worms hiding in our compost heap, says Toby
Cover: Lewisia cotyledon (pic: Alamy)