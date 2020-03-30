Amateur Gardening 4 April

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Use Plant Food Supplements

Ruth’s guide to giving plants extra nutrients and minerals

Ongoing Container Care

Help when compost runs out of steam, picking the right supplements

Get The Best From Plug Plants

How plug plants take the faff out of planting your summer garden

Sow Our Free Cosmos Seeds

Delightful summer annual ‘Candy Stripe’ to brighten pots and borders

Great garden ideas

New products for 2020

All the latest kit and ideas to make your gardening year easier

Growing Lewisia

A show-stopping alpine that looks delicate but is surprisingly tough

Always Evergreens

Vibrant, versatile verdants – and why every garden needs them now

The Woodlanders

How you can replicate the romance of natural woodland in your garden

How To Grow Begonias

Kris Collins explains how to get bountiful results in sun and shade

Get The Look

Discover a lovely apple-tree garden with fruit trees hiding in island beds

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Time to dig deep into the latest mulch discoveries, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Let’s help our bees with some vital manual pollination, says Bob

Val Bourne

Why pests are vital to many of our garden favourites, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on growing peas, pricking out seedlings, and unusual cucurbits

Ask John Negus

Your questions on boosting apricots, hungry camellias and a potted problem

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

How to get better sprouting broccoli and some lovely of the best varieties

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Ornamental onions are the subject of this week’s trivia and puzzles

Letters to Wendy

Back-garden hedges, a jungle haven, and a novel use for an old sewing machine base

How to Use

Cell trays or seed trays? Tim explains the differences, and making the right choice

Toby Buckland

We should all be making time for the slow worms hiding in our compost heap, says Toby

Cover: Lewisia cotyledon (pic: Alamy)