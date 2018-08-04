Amateur Gardening 4 August 2018

Amateur Gardening Aug 4 2018 cover

What’s in Amateur Gardening
4 August 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

 

Jobs for this week

Gardening in a heatwave 
Ruth offers hints and tips to help with this hot weather

Tidying woody herbs
They need trimming back into a better shape

Harvesting early garlic 
Ruth explains how to lift and store this tasty treat

Get more pinks for free
There are two ways to propagate these, says Ruth

Ramblers and rose care
How to keep them productive all year

Free seeds/What’s On 
How to grow your free cornflower ‘Blue Ball’

 

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: plums
Delicious and easy to grow, but which should you try?

How to keep the summer going 
Now’s the time to add some late-flowering stunners

Brighten borders with penstemons
Good for non-stop colour, and tougher than you think

Grow a perennial meadow 
Transform a dull patch of lawn into something special

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
How the elderly can benefit from an AG reader’s help

Bob Flowerdew
Don’t fall foul of the dreaded vine weevils, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
How to choose the right plants and nesting sites for bees

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg 
Propagate strawberries, sow Swiss chard, use grey water smartly

Ask John Negus
When to prune, dangerous jasmine, boosting rhubarb

How to grow alstroemeria 
Anne Swithinbank reveals her secrets for growing Peruvian lilies

Anne’s masterclass
Can’t get your weigela to bloom? Anne Swithinbank has the answers

A gardener’s miscellany
Facts, fancies and prizes on the subject of gardens to visit

Your letters
Snail-gobbling hens, cat backlash, smart tip to save strawberries

Toby Buckland  
Some older rose varieties are still brilliant today, says Toby

 

Reader offers and product test

Reader holiday offer 
Great ‘buy-one, get-one-free’ cruise offer

Tried and tested: tool sharpeners
Six models are put to the test

 

Cover photograph

Rudbeckia fulgida var. sullivantii ‘Goldsturm’ with Aster amellus