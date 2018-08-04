What’s in Amateur Gardening
4 August 2018
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
Gardening in a heatwave
Ruth offers hints and tips to help with this hot weather
Tidying woody herbs
They need trimming back into a better shape
Harvesting early garlic
Ruth explains how to lift and store this tasty treat
Get more pinks for free
There are two ways to propagate these, says Ruth
Ramblers and rose care
How to keep them productive all year
Free seeds/What’s On
How to grow your free cornflower ‘Blue Ball’
Great garden ideas
Pick of the very best: plums
Delicious and easy to grow, but which should you try?
How to keep the summer going
Now’s the time to add some late-flowering stunners
Brighten borders with penstemons
Good for non-stop colour, and tougher than you think
Grow a perennial meadow
Transform a dull patch of lawn into something special
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
How the elderly can benefit from an AG reader’s help
Bob Flowerdew
Don’t fall foul of the dreaded vine weevils, says Bob
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
How to choose the right plants and nesting sites for bees
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
Propagate strawberries, sow Swiss chard, use grey water smartly
Ask John Negus
When to prune, dangerous jasmine, boosting rhubarb
How to grow alstroemeria
Anne Swithinbank reveals her secrets for growing Peruvian lilies
Anne’s masterclass
Can’t get your weigela to bloom? Anne Swithinbank has the answers
A gardener’s miscellany
Facts, fancies and prizes on the subject of gardens to visit
Your letters
Snail-gobbling hens, cat backlash, smart tip to save strawberries
Toby Buckland
Some older rose varieties are still brilliant today, says Toby
Reader offers and product test
Reader holiday offer
Great ‘buy-one, get-one-free’ cruise offer
Tried and tested: tool sharpeners
Six models are put to the test
Cover photograph
Rudbeckia fulgida var. sullivantii ‘Goldsturm’ with Aster amellus