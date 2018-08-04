What’s in Amateur Gardening

4 August 2018

Jobs for this week

Gardening in a heatwave

Ruth offers hints and tips to help with this hot weather

Tidying woody herbs

They need trimming back into a better shape

Harvesting early garlic

Ruth explains how to lift and store this tasty treat

Get more pinks for free

There are two ways to propagate these, says Ruth

Ramblers and rose care

How to keep them productive all year

How to grow your free cornflower ‘Blue Ball’

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: plums

Delicious and easy to grow, but which should you try?

How to keep the summer going

Now’s the time to add some late-flowering stunners

Brighten borders with penstemons

Good for non-stop colour, and tougher than you think

Grow a perennial meadow

Transform a dull patch of lawn into something special

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

How the elderly can benefit from an AG reader’s help

Bob Flowerdew

Don’t fall foul of the dreaded vine weevils, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

How to choose the right plants and nesting sites for bees

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

Propagate strawberries, sow Swiss chard, use grey water smartly

Ask John Negus

When to prune, dangerous jasmine, boosting rhubarb

How to grow alstroemeria

Anne Swithinbank reveals her secrets for growing Peruvian lilies

Anne’s masterclass

Can’t get your weigela to bloom? Anne Swithinbank has the answers

A gardener’s miscellany

Facts, fancies and prizes on the subject of gardens to visit

Your letters

Snail-gobbling hens, cat backlash, smart tip to save strawberries

Toby Buckland

Some older rose varieties are still brilliant today, says Toby

Tried and tested: tool sharpeners

Six models are put to the test

Cover photograph

Rudbeckia fulgida var. sullivantii ‘Goldsturm’ with Aster amellus