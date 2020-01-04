What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
New Year’s gardening resolutions
Ruth sets out her plan to cut down on chemical use, encourage wildlife and save money
How to deal with snowfall and ice
Handling new shoots, dealing with potted plants and protecting vulnerable structures
Check seedlings and cuttings
Essential regular greenhouse checks, and how to keep cuttings growing healthily
Make a temporary home for a rose
Ruth’s short-term solution, plus how to get your winter roses ready for spring
Great garden ideas
Plant Pulmonarias
Discover super-hardy perennial flowers and foliage that work well in shade
Year-Round Yellows
Bright, cheerful and versatile: here’s a plan for yellow blooms you can enjoy all year
Gardening On A Budget
Want to keep costs down? Follow this guide to gorgeous gardens that don’t cost the earth
The RHS Seed Scheme
Find out how you can take advantage of rare and special seeds courtesy of the RHS
Get The Look
A galanthophile’s paradise realised with this wonderful snowdrop garden in Wiltshire
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Gazing into his crystal ball, Peter makes some gardening predictions for the year ahead
Val Bourne
Why are frogs and toads disappearing from our gardens? Val considers some possible causes
Bob Flowerdew
Now’s the time to make crucial growing plans to last you through the year, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on super-early spuds, sow some extra-hot chillies, and force ‘Witloof’ chicory
Ask John Negus
Your questions on starting a wildflower lawn, black camellia leaves, and pruning apple trees
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Read about the best wind-tolerant plants and shelter options for tackling an exposed garden
How To Grow
Fancy a quick way of elevating colour? Anne takes a look at cascading tuberous begonias
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Get in touch with your feminine side, as Graham rounds up facts on plants named after ladies
How To Use
Tim looks at the best ways to keep plants thriving in coldframes, plus frost-protection essentials
Letters to Wendy
Helping the planet, the return of the runner bean lady, and celebrating the ‘Blue Moon’ rose
Toby Buckland
Pesky moles! Toby ponders on how to tackle these subterranean terrors so your garden doesn’t suffer
Cover: Echinacea purpurea ‘Green Twister’ (pic: Alamy)