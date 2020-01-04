What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

New Year’s gardening resolutions

Ruth sets out her plan to cut down on chemical use, encourage wildlife and save money

How to deal with snowfall and ice

Handling new shoots, dealing with potted plants and protecting vulnerable structures

Check seedlings and cuttings

Essential regular greenhouse checks, and how to keep cuttings growing healthily

Make a temporary home for a rose

Ruth’s short-term solution, plus how to get your winter roses ready for spring

Great garden ideas

Plant Pulmonarias

Discover super-hardy perennial flowers and foliage that work well in shade

Year-Round Yellows

Bright, cheerful and versatile: here’s a plan for yellow blooms you can enjoy all year

Gardening On A Budget

Want to keep costs down? Follow this guide to gorgeous gardens that don’t cost the earth

The RHS Seed Scheme

Find out how you can take advantage of rare and special seeds courtesy of the RHS

Get The Look

A galanthophile’s paradise realised with this wonderful snowdrop garden in Wiltshire

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Gazing into his crystal ball, Peter makes some gardening predictions for the year ahead

Val Bourne

Why are frogs and toads disappearing from our gardens? Val considers some possible causes

Bob Flowerdew

Now’s the time to make crucial growing plans to last you through the year, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on super-early spuds, sow some extra-hot chillies, and force ‘Witloof’ chicory

Ask John Negus

Your questions on starting a wildflower lawn, black camellia leaves, and pruning apple trees

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Read about the best wind-tolerant plants and shelter options for tackling an exposed garden

How To Grow

Fancy a quick way of elevating colour? Anne takes a look at cascading tuberous begonias

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Get in touch with your feminine side, as Graham rounds up facts on plants named after ladies

How To Use

Tim looks at the best ways to keep plants thriving in coldframes, plus frost-protection essentials

Letters to Wendy

Helping the planet, the return of the runner bean lady, and celebrating the ‘Blue Moon’ rose

Toby Buckland

Pesky moles! Toby ponders on how to tackle these subterranean terrors so your garden doesn’t suffer

Cover: Echinacea purpurea ‘Green Twister’ (pic: Alamy)