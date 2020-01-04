Amateur Gardening 4 January 2020

Amateur Gardening cover 4 January 2020

What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

New Year’s gardening resolutions
Ruth sets out her plan to cut down on chemical use, encourage wildlife and save money

How to deal with snowfall and ice
Handling new shoots, dealing with potted plants and protecting vulnerable structures

Check seedlings and cuttings
Essential regular greenhouse checks, and how to keep cuttings growing healthily

Make a temporary home for a rose
Ruth’s short-term solution, plus how to get your winter roses ready for spring

 

Great garden ideas

Plant Pulmonarias
Discover super-hardy perennial flowers and foliage that work well in shade

Year-Round Yellows
Bright, cheerful and versatile: here’s a plan for yellow blooms you can enjoy all year

Gardening On A Budget
Want to keep costs down? Follow this guide to gorgeous gardens that don’t cost the earth

The RHS Seed Scheme
Find out how you can take advantage of rare and special seeds courtesy of the RHS

Get The Look
A galanthophile’s paradise realised with this wonderful snowdrop garden in Wiltshire

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Gazing into his crystal ball, Peter makes some gardening predictions for the year ahead

Val Bourne
Why are frogs and toads disappearing from our gardens? Val considers some possible causes

Bob Flowerdew
Now’s the time to make crucial growing plans to last you through the year, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on super-early spuds, sow some extra-hot chillies, and force ‘Witloof’ chicory

Ask John Negus
Your questions on starting a wildflower lawn, black camellia leaves, and pruning apple trees

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Read about the best wind-tolerant plants and shelter options for tackling an exposed garden

How To Grow
Fancy a quick way of elevating colour? Anne takes a look at cascading tuberous begonias

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Get in touch with your feminine side, as Graham rounds up facts on plants named after ladies

How To Use
Tim looks at the best ways to keep plants thriving in coldframes, plus frost-protection essentials

Letters to Wendy
Helping the planet, the return of the runner bean lady, and celebrating the ‘Blue Moon’ rose

Toby Buckland
Pesky moles! Toby ponders on how to tackle these subterranean terrors so your garden doesn’t suffer

Cover: Echinacea purpurea ‘Green Twister’ (pic: Alamy)