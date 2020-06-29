Amateur Gardening 4 July
Free seeds worth £2.80, plus:
Jobs for this week
Keep The Colour Coming
Follow Ruth’s tips and planting schemes for year-round garden interest
Trees And Flowers For Every Month
Try these great ideas and plan ahead for beautiful flowers all year
Saving Space For Salvias
Celebrate the joys of flowering sage and find out how to grow your own
Get The Best From Dahlias
Follow Ruth’s top tips for some unforgettable floral displays
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Sow fragrant French lavender with Amateur Gardening 4 July free seeds
Great garden ideas
Tall Perennials
How to grow statement plants for big impact even in small gardens
Late Summer Spectacular
What to plant now in border gaps and pots for late summer colour
Plant For Butterflies
Tempt these gorgeous guests to your garden with nectar-rich plants
Get The Look
Discover a charming suburban garden with a little bit of everything
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
This really could be the Year of the Rudbeckia, as Peter explains
Bob Flowerdew
Judge your harvest times accurately to ensure nothing goes to waste
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on raspberries, thwart cabbage whitefly, harvest globe artichokes
Val Bourne
Val has had to abandon a favourite garden seat because of a wasps’ nest
Ask John Negus
Your questions on umbrella plants, hellebore attack and a lovely loquat
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Plants with links to America form the basis of our trivia and prizes
How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball on materials for keeping plants secure, and how to use them
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Worried about broad bean bugs? Anne looks at how to keep blackfly at bay
Letters To Wendy
You discuss bumper radish, a wheelbarrow project and pints for the slugs
Toby Buckland
Can Toby’s precious salsify seeds survive a trip to the washing machine?
Garden News
Plants to end garden sneezes? Here’s how to alleviate ‘pollen irritation’
Cover: Eurasian butterfly on an Echinacea (pic: Alamy)