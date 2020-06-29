Amateur Gardening 4 July 2020

Amateur Gardening 4 July 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 4 July
Free seeds worth £2.80, plus:

Jobs for this week

Keep The Colour Coming
Follow Ruth’s tips and planting schemes for year-round garden interest

Trees And Flowers For Every Month
Try these great ideas and plan ahead for beautiful flowers all year

Saving Space For Salvias
Celebrate the joys of flowering sage and find out how to grow your own

Get The Best From Dahlias
Follow Ruth’s top tips for some unforgettable floral displays

Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Sow fragrant French lavender with Amateur Gardening 4 July free seeds

 

Great garden ideas

Tall Perennials
How to grow statement plants for big impact even in small gardens

Late Summer Spectacular
What to plant now in border gaps and pots for late summer colour

Plant For Butterflies
Tempt these gorgeous guests to your garden with nectar-rich plants

Get The Look
Discover a charming suburban garden with a little bit of everything

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
This really could be the Year of the Rudbeckia, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew
Judge your harvest times accurately to ensure nothing goes to waste

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on raspberries, thwart cabbage whitefly, harvest globe artichokes

Val Bourne
Val has had to abandon a favourite garden seat because of a wasps’ nest

Ask John Negus
Your questions on umbrella plants, hellebore attack and a lovely loquat

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Plants with links to America form the basis of our trivia and prizes

How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball on materials for keeping plants secure, and how to use them

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Worried about broad bean bugs? Anne looks at how to keep blackfly at bay

Letters To Wendy
You discuss bumper radish, a wheelbarrow project and pints for the slugs

Toby Buckland
Can Toby’s precious salsify seeds survive a trip to the washing machine?

Garden News
Plants to end garden sneezes? Here’s how to alleviate ‘pollen irritation’

 

Cover: Eurasian butterfly on an Echinacea (pic: Alamy)