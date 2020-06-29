Amateur Gardening 4 July

Jobs for this week

Keep The Colour Coming

Follow Ruth’s tips and planting schemes for year-round garden interest

Trees And Flowers For Every Month

Try these great ideas and plan ahead for beautiful flowers all year

Saving Space For Salvias

Celebrate the joys of flowering sage and find out how to grow your own

Get The Best From Dahlias

Follow Ruth’s top tips for some unforgettable floral displays

Free Seeds and Bird Watch

Sow fragrant French lavender with Amateur Gardening 4 July free seeds

Great garden ideas

Tall Perennials

How to grow statement plants for big impact even in small gardens

Late Summer Spectacular

What to plant now in border gaps and pots for late summer colour

Plant For Butterflies

Tempt these gorgeous guests to your garden with nectar-rich plants

Get The Look

Discover a charming suburban garden with a little bit of everything

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

This really could be the Year of the Rudbeckia, as Peter explains

Bob Flowerdew

Judge your harvest times accurately to ensure nothing goes to waste

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on raspberries, thwart cabbage whitefly, harvest globe artichokes

Val Bourne

Val has had to abandon a favourite garden seat because of a wasps’ nest

Ask John Negus

Your questions on umbrella plants, hellebore attack and a lovely loquat

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Plants with links to America form the basis of our trivia and prizes

How To Use Tools

Tim Rumball on materials for keeping plants secure, and how to use them

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Worried about broad bean bugs? Anne looks at how to keep blackfly at bay

Letters To Wendy

You discuss bumper radish, a wheelbarrow project and pints for the slugs

Toby Buckland

Can Toby’s precious salsify seeds survive a trip to the washing machine?

Garden News

Plants to end garden sneezes? Here’s how to alleviate ‘pollen irritation’

Cover: Eurasian butterfly on an Echinacea (pic: Alamy)