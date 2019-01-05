What’s In Amateur Gardening

5 January 2019

Jobs for this week

New Year Resolutions

Ruth sets the tone for the year by reducing

the use of plastics

Beating Pests and Diseases

Act now to help prevent bigger problems later!

Planting a Twisted Willow

Ruth explains how a willow wand grows

into a living ornament

Winter Grape Pruning

Now is the time to cut before the sap rises again, says Ruth

Make Sure Trees Stay Protected

Advice on how to check health, supports and insulation

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Snowdrops

Graham names six galanthus that won’t cost the earth

Early Risers: 9 To Choose From

Plants you can sow now to ensure a long flowering season

10 Easy Ways To Transform Your Garden

Want to add pizzazz to your plot? Read this!

Get The Look

A garden designed to wrap around a home in rural Cheshire

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

What are the trends for 2019? Peter offers his predictions

Bob Flowerdew

The world is finally starting to think green, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

How a tame robin can become a great companion

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

All about chillies, strawberries and wasabi

How To Grow Tree Lilies

Anne explains how you can grow those towering trumpets

Ask John Negus

Stop rose black spot, making a wood glade, saving an orchid

Anne’s Masterclass

How to maintain your greenhouse without using heating

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Puzzles, prizes and trivia from AG’s 135-year history

Your Letters

Top tips, your garden stories, and why you love AG!

Toby Buckland

Why a bamboo cup is good news for the environment

Subscription offers

Reader Offer

You could save ££s on bare-root magnolias

Subscription Offer

The best deal to get AG delivered to your door!

Cover pic (GAP): Snowdrops (Galanthus lagodechianus)