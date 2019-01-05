What’s In Amateur Gardening
5 January 2019
Jobs for this week
New Year Resolutions
Ruth sets the tone for the year by reducing
the use of plastics
Beating Pests and Diseases
Act now to help prevent bigger problems later!
Planting a Twisted Willow
Ruth explains how a willow wand grows
into a living ornament
Winter Grape Pruning
Now is the time to cut before the sap rises again, says Ruth
Make Sure Trees Stay Protected
Advice on how to check health, supports and insulation
Great garden ideas
Pick Of The Very Best: Snowdrops
Graham names six galanthus that won’t cost the earth
Early Risers: 9 To Choose From
Plants you can sow now to ensure a long flowering season
10 Easy Ways To Transform Your Garden
Want to add pizzazz to your plot? Read this!
Get The Look
A garden designed to wrap around a home in rural Cheshire
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
What are the trends for 2019? Peter offers his predictions
Bob Flowerdew
The world is finally starting to think green, says Bob
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
How a tame robin can become a great companion
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
All about chillies, strawberries and wasabi
How To Grow Tree Lilies
Anne explains how you can grow those towering trumpets
Ask John Negus
Stop rose black spot, making a wood glade, saving an orchid
Anne’s Masterclass
How to maintain your greenhouse without using heating
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Puzzles, prizes and trivia from AG’s 135-year history
Your Letters
Top tips, your garden stories, and why you love AG!
Toby Buckland
Why a bamboo cup is good news for the environment
Cover pic (GAP): Snowdrops (Galanthus lagodechianus)