Jobs for this week

New Year Resolutions
Ruth sets the tone for the year by reducing
the use of plastics

Beating Pests and Diseases
Act now to help prevent bigger problems later!

Planting a Twisted Willow
Ruth explains how a willow wand grows
into a living ornament

Winter Grape Pruning
Now is the time to cut before the sap rises again, says Ruth

Make Sure Trees Stay Protected
Advice on how to check health, supports and insulation

 

Great garden ideas

Pick Of The Very Best: Snowdrops
Graham names six galanthus that won’t cost the earth

Early Risers: 9 To Choose From
Plants you can sow now to ensure a long flowering season

10 Easy Ways To Transform Your Garden
Want to add pizzazz to your plot? Read this!

Get The Look
A garden designed to wrap around a home in rural Cheshire

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
What are the trends for 2019? Peter offers his predictions

Bob Flowerdew
The world is finally starting to think green, says Bob

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
How a tame robin can become a great companion

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
All about chillies, strawberries and wasabi

How To Grow Tree Lilies
Anne explains how you can grow those towering trumpets

Ask John Negus
Stop rose black spot, making a wood glade, saving an orchid

Anne’s Masterclass
How to maintain your greenhouse without using heating

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Puzzles, prizes and trivia from AG’s 135-year history

Your Letters
Top tips, your garden stories, and why you love AG!

Toby Buckland
Why a bamboo cup is good news for the environment

 

