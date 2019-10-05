What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Spring Into Bulb Planting!
Ruth’s hints and tips on what you should
plant, and where
How To Create A Bulb ‘Lasagna’
Make yourself a varied container full of
spring surprises
Last Chance For Semi-Ripe Cuttings!
This easy technique helps you make more plants, so act now!
Prolong Your Annual Colour
Ruth shows you how to keep that colour coming even longer
Preparing For The Winter
Simple steps now can save you trouble later, says Ruth
Great garden ideas
Home And Dry
Combat the winter gloom with this cheap home winner
How To Grow Showy Daffodils
Show more with Anne Swithinbank’s tips for great daffs
Ultimate Guide To Choosing Spring Bulbs
Planning for spring? We help you make the job easier!
Glam Up Your Garden With Alliums
Chic and in vogue, the onion’s cousin is a real class act
Get The Look: Walled Garden
A walled cottage-style garden delivers plenty of great ideas
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
It’s getting more difficult to know when to plant bulbs
Bob Flowerdew
Which seeds are really worth saving? Bob helps you pick
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Watering is a lot more complex than you think, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Build a winter frame, plant garlic, try Chinese artichokes
Ask John Negus
Bothersome badgers, dahlia dilemma and sap strangeness
Anne’s Masterclass
How do I get better hips? Anne answers the age-old question
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Spice up your life with this week’s fun trivia and puzzles…
Your Letters
Seed celebrations, food for thought and a puzzling picture!
Toby Buckland
Getting Toby’s dahlias to flower might well be a tall order
Product tests
Tried and Tested
This week, Tim tests six different bird seed feeders
Crocus vernus ‘Remembrance’ (pic: Garden World Images)