What’s in this issue…

Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:

Jobs for this week

Spring Into Bulb Planting!

Ruth’s hints and tips on what you should

plant, and where

How To Create A Bulb ‘Lasagna’

Make yourself a varied container full of

spring surprises

Last Chance For Semi-Ripe Cuttings!

This easy technique helps you make more plants, so act now!

Prolong Your Annual Colour

Ruth shows you how to keep that colour coming even longer

Preparing For The Winter

Simple steps now can save you trouble later, says Ruth

Great garden ideas

Home And Dry

Combat the winter gloom with this cheap home winner

How To Grow Showy Daffodils

Show more with Anne Swithinbank’s tips for great daffs

Ultimate Guide To Choosing Spring Bulbs

Planning for spring? We help you make the job easier!

Glam Up Your Garden With Alliums

Chic and in vogue, the onion’s cousin is a real class act

Get The Look: Walled Garden

A walled cottage-style garden delivers plenty of great ideas

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

It’s getting more difficult to know when to plant bulbs

Bob Flowerdew

Which seeds are really worth saving? Bob helps you pick

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Watering is a lot more complex than you think, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Build a winter frame, plant garlic, try Chinese artichokes

Ask John Negus

Bothersome badgers, dahlia dilemma and sap strangeness

Anne’s Masterclass

How do I get better hips? Anne answers the age-old question

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Spice up your life with this week’s fun trivia and puzzles…

Your Letters

Seed celebrations, food for thought and a puzzling picture!

Toby Buckland

Getting Toby’s dahlias to flower might well be a tall order

Product tests

Tried and Tested

This week, Tim tests six different bird seed feeders

Crocus vernus ‘Remembrance’ (pic: Garden World Images)