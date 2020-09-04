Amateur Gardening 5 September 2020

Free seeds worth £3.60, plus:

 

Jobs for this week

Making Plans For A Winter Garden
Prep a new selection of bedding for a
brightly coloured winter show

Get The Best From Your Bedding
Ruth shows you how to make the most
of some versatile bedding beauties

How To Take Fuchsia Cuttings
Find out how to ensure against winter
losses during the winter months

Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Create a bee-loved glade with Amateur Gardening 5 September 2020 free seeds

 

Great garden ideas

Shrubby Salvias
Enjoy a longer flowering season with some of these vibrant late-season gems

Late-Flowering Clematis
Clambering over fences and shrubs, these options will see you through September

Plant For A Late Show
These delightful late bloomers will help you to extend the season past autumn

Get The Look
How one couple created a Japanese water garden with oriental-style flourishes

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Longer-flowering new plants are changing the way we think about seasonal bedding

Bob Flowerdew
Find out how to beat the squirrels at their own game by grabbing some early nuts

Val Bourne
Why you should consider growing nettles to attract caterpillars and butterflies

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Swiss chard and spinach, celery and celeriac care, and harvesting kiwi fruits

Ask John Negus
Questions about non-flowering sunflowers, unknown climbers and unexpected dahlias

A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, our trivia and puzzles are all about luscious pears, pyrus and perry!

Letters to Wendy
AG readers discuss ’Hot Lips’ salvia, water sprinklers, and a toad in the hole

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Are your courgettes going rogue? Anne explains how to get summer squash back on track

Tried And Tested
To help with an essential autumn job, we put six greenhouse cleaning products to the test

Toby Buckland
Thanks to a visiting elephant, Toby is now trying to get a grip on a feisty pink sorrel

Garden News
The lockdown challenge: how unprecedented demand caused industry-wide issues

 

Cover: Clematis ‘Nelly Moser’ (pic: Getty Images)