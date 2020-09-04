Amateur Gardening 5 September

Free seeds worth £3.60, plus:

Jobs for this week

Making Plans For A Winter Garden

Prep a new selection of bedding for a

brightly coloured winter show

Get The Best From Your Bedding

Ruth shows you how to make the most

of some versatile bedding beauties

How To Take Fuchsia Cuttings

Find out how to ensure against winter

losses during the winter months

Free Seeds And Bird Watch

Create a bee-loved glade with Amateur Gardening 5 September 2020 free seeds

Great garden ideas

Shrubby Salvias

Enjoy a longer flowering season with some of these vibrant late-season gems

Late-Flowering Clematis

Clambering over fences and shrubs, these options will see you through September

Plant For A Late Show

These delightful late bloomers will help you to extend the season past autumn

Get The Look

How one couple created a Japanese water garden with oriental-style flourishes

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Longer-flowering new plants are changing the way we think about seasonal bedding

Bob Flowerdew

Find out how to beat the squirrels at their own game by grabbing some early nuts

Val Bourne

Why you should consider growing nettles to attract caterpillars and butterflies

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg

Swiss chard and spinach, celery and celeriac care, and harvesting kiwi fruits

Ask John Negus

Questions about non-flowering sunflowers, unknown climbers and unexpected dahlias

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, our trivia and puzzles are all about luscious pears, pyrus and perry!

Letters to Wendy

AG readers discuss ’Hot Lips’ salvia, water sprinklers, and a toad in the hole

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Are your courgettes going rogue? Anne explains how to get summer squash back on track

Tried And Tested

To help with an essential autumn job, we put six greenhouse cleaning products to the test

Toby Buckland

Thanks to a visiting elephant, Toby is now trying to get a grip on a feisty pink sorrel

Garden News

The lockdown challenge: how unprecedented demand caused industry-wide issues

Cover: Clematis ‘Nelly Moser’ (pic: Getty Images)