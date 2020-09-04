Amateur Gardening 5 September
Jobs for this week
Making Plans For A Winter Garden
Prep a new selection of bedding for a
brightly coloured winter show
Get The Best From Your Bedding
Ruth shows you how to make the most
of some versatile bedding beauties
How To Take Fuchsia Cuttings
Find out how to ensure against winter
losses during the winter months
Free Seeds And Bird Watch
Create a bee-loved glade with Amateur Gardening 5 September 2020 free seeds
Great garden ideas
Shrubby Salvias
Enjoy a longer flowering season with some of these vibrant late-season gems
Late-Flowering Clematis
Clambering over fences and shrubs, these options will see you through September
Plant For A Late Show
These delightful late bloomers will help you to extend the season past autumn
Get The Look
How one couple created a Japanese water garden with oriental-style flourishes
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Longer-flowering new plants are changing the way we think about seasonal bedding
Bob Flowerdew
Find out how to beat the squirrels at their own game by grabbing some early nuts
Val Bourne
Why you should consider growing nettles to attract caterpillars and butterflies
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Swiss chard and spinach, celery and celeriac care, and harvesting kiwi fruits
Ask John Negus
Questions about non-flowering sunflowers, unknown climbers and unexpected dahlias
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, our trivia and puzzles are all about luscious pears, pyrus and perry!
Letters to Wendy
AG readers discuss ’Hot Lips’ salvia, water sprinklers, and a toad in the hole
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Are your courgettes going rogue? Anne explains how to get summer squash back on track
Tried And Tested
To help with an essential autumn job, we put six greenhouse cleaning products to the test
Toby Buckland
Thanks to a visiting elephant, Toby is now trying to get a grip on a feisty pink sorrel
Garden News
The lockdown challenge: how unprecedented demand caused industry-wide issues
Cover: Clematis ‘Nelly Moser’ (pic: Getty Images)