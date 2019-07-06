What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Getting Set For July

Ruth highlights great jobs for you to get

stuck into this month

In The Greenhouse

Things are heating up, so make sure your plants stay cool

Summer Dahlia Care

What you can do about staking, watering, feeding and pests

How To Deal With Rain And

Storm Damage

One year, drought – the next, rain! Ruth has some tips

Combat Rusting And Wilting

Ruth looks at problems affecting hollyhocks and clematis

Great garden ideas

Perfect Partners For Dahlias

Great perennials that combine to create beautiful displays

Six Of The Very Best: Digitalis

Graham Rice reveals the best foxgloves for you to grow

How To Grow Helenium

Brighten your borders with these colourful blooms, says Anne

Frosty Favourites For A Winter Wonderland

What to plant for a blue, white and silver winter display

Get The Look: A Garden On Three Levels

Why a small space is no barrier to a multi-purpose garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Shrubs can be star performers in your garden, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Timing is vital when you’re harvesting onions, as Bob explains

Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife

Why you should be planting wildflowers in grassy areas

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg

Pull young garlic, plant an edible basket, smart water use

Ask John Negus

Sickly hydrangea, horsetail horror and scorched maple

Anne’s Masterclass

This week, Anne explains how to rescue an unhappy orchid

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week’s trivia and puzzles are all about chocolate

Your Letters

Smart tool advice, arty readers, Beechgrove disappointment

Toby Buckland

A murky past won’t stop Toby growing his castor oil plant

Garden news

Latest News

RHS opens a new garden centre at Wisley

Cover photograph: Dahlia ‘Collarette Princess’ (pic: Alamy)