Jobs for this week
Getting Set For July
Ruth highlights great jobs for you to get
stuck into this month
In The Greenhouse
Things are heating up, so make sure your plants stay cool
Summer Dahlia Care
What you can do about staking, watering, feeding and pests
How To Deal With Rain And
Storm Damage
One year, drought – the next, rain! Ruth has some tips
Combat Rusting And Wilting
Ruth looks at problems affecting hollyhocks and clematis
Great garden ideas
Perfect Partners For Dahlias
Great perennials that combine to create beautiful displays
Six Of The Very Best: Digitalis
Graham Rice reveals the best foxgloves for you to grow
How To Grow Helenium
Brighten your borders with these colourful blooms, says Anne
Frosty Favourites For A Winter Wonderland
What to plant for a blue, white and silver winter display
Get The Look: A Garden On Three Levels
Why a small space is no barrier to a multi-purpose garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Shrubs can be star performers in your garden, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Timing is vital when you’re harvesting onions, as Bob explains
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Why you should be planting wildflowers in grassy areas
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Pull young garlic, plant an edible basket, smart water use
Ask John Negus
Sickly hydrangea, horsetail horror and scorched maple
Anne’s Masterclass
This week, Anne explains how to rescue an unhappy orchid
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week’s trivia and puzzles are all about chocolate
Your Letters
Smart tool advice, arty readers, Beechgrove disappointment
Toby Buckland
A murky past won’t stop Toby growing his castor oil plant
Garden news
Latest News
RHS opens a new garden centre at Wisley
