Amateur Gardening 6 June
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:
Jobs for this week
Create A Healthy Garden
Why you must take action now to ensure
you have a successful summer
Practise Good Plant Husbandry
Know your nematodes, clean your tools,
and take care of greenhouse health
Secrets Of Better Watering
There’s a lot more to giving plants a drink
than just splashing it around
What Is The June Drop?
The joys of fruit dropping and thinning
for healthy crops and strong trees
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Grow Marigold Red Cherry with Amateur Gardening 6 June seeds, plus the great tit
Great garden ideas
The June Gap
Blooms to keep the vibrant hues coming in the space between spring and summer
Coastal-Style Garden
Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside – so bring the flavour to your plot!
Calming Containers
Feeling stressed? Let nature help you unwind with some soothing container combos
Get The Look
Discover the delights of a secret garden tucked away in busy suburban Manchester
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Chelsea-winning favourites provide some inspiration for Peter this week
Bob Flowerdew
Can’t wait for tangy toms? Bob shows you how to fast-track those fruits!
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on outdoor tomatoes, sow spring onions, creative training for runners
Val Bourne
Harlequin ladybirds in the UK are being targeted by parasitic wasps, says Val
Ask John Negus
Your questions about rose deadheading, hairy foxgloves and some strange pods
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Graham Clarke shares some fascinating facts about easy-going astilbes
How To Use Tools
Tim Rumball explains the best techniques for creating a perfect lawn edge
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
We show you how to get in the pink with Anne’s guide to growing Dianthus
Letters to Wendy
A reader’s very special lockdown scrapbook – plus, a well-adjusted tree peony
Toby Buckland
Could melons be revolutionary? Toby considers the magic of the motherland
Garden News
Exploring the natural benefits of lockdown and maintaining the positive changes
Cover: Astrantia major ‘Roma’ (pic: Garden World Images)