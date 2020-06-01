Amateur Gardening 6 June

Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Create A Healthy Garden

Why you must take action now to ensure

you have a successful summer

Practise Good Plant Husbandry

Know your nematodes, clean your tools,

and take care of greenhouse health

Secrets Of Better Watering

There’s a lot more to giving plants a drink

than just splashing it around

What Is The June Drop?

The joys of fruit dropping and thinning

for healthy crops and strong trees

Free Seeds and Bird Watch

Grow Marigold Red Cherry with Amateur Gardening 6 June seeds, plus the great tit

Great garden ideas

The June Gap

Blooms to keep the vibrant hues coming in the space between spring and summer

Coastal-Style Garden

Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside – so bring the flavour to your plot!

Calming Containers

Feeling stressed? Let nature help you unwind with some soothing container combos

Get The Look

Discover the delights of a secret garden tucked away in busy suburban Manchester

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Chelsea-winning favourites provide some inspiration for Peter this week

Bob Flowerdew

Can’t wait for tangy toms? Bob shows you how to fast-track those fruits!

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on outdoor tomatoes, sow spring onions, creative training for runners

Val Bourne

Harlequin ladybirds in the UK are being targeted by parasitic wasps, says Val

Ask John Negus

Your questions about rose deadheading, hairy foxgloves and some strange pods

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Graham Clarke shares some fascinating facts about easy-going astilbes

How To Use Tools

Tim Rumball explains the best techniques for creating a perfect lawn edge

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

We show you how to get in the pink with Anne’s guide to growing Dianthus

Letters to Wendy

A reader’s very special lockdown scrapbook – plus, a well-adjusted tree peony

Toby Buckland

Could melons be revolutionary? Toby considers the magic of the motherland

Garden News

Exploring the natural benefits of lockdown and maintaining the positive changes

Cover: Astrantia major ‘Roma’ (pic: Garden World Images)