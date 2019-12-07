What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Keep Your Houseplants Healthy

How a sensible change in routine will see

your plants though winter

Potting On Cuttings

Move plantlets into larger pots – plus,

prevent pests and overwatering

Last Chance For Spring Bulbs

Make sure you plant now so that you

can enjoy early colour next year!

Christmas Tree Care

Ruth shows you how to keep your tree

happy through the festivities

Great garden ideas

Be A Better Gardener In 2020

25 ways to boost your botanical knowledge and productivity

How To Grow Winter-Flowering Clematis

Anne Swithinbank’s tips to cultivating this essential climber

Hero Houseplants

Green up your home with these great options for indoor growing

Scented Shrubs

We select the best flowering shrubs for gorgeous fragrance

Get The Look

Discover an unusual garden on the site of an old brewery

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Sample some easy elegance with self-seeding cyclamen

Bob Flowerdew

Prepare now for winter – don’t wait for the frost to bite!

Val Bourne

Did you know that heather can protect bees? Val explains all…

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Get better parsnips, heel in fruit stock, winter herb baskets

Ask John Negus

Your questions on gravel growing, worm casts and an exotic mystery

How To Use Tools

Tim Rumball explains the ins and outs of good chainsaw technique

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Luscious leeks form the basis of this week’s puzzles and trivia

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Planting out Christmas trees, and how to sow them from scratch!

Letters to Wendy

Can weeds fight climate change? Plus, some flowery pumpkins

Toby Buckland

‘Jingle Bells’ is not as festive as you think, as Toby explains

Garden News

Helping the environment, as AG stops plastic packaging for subs

Cover picture (Alamy): Phalaenopsis (moth orchid)

*