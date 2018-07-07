What’s in Amateur Gardening
7 July 2018
Free seeds worth £2.29
Jobs for this week
When is it right to feed?
Plants often need a extra boost, but when is best?
How to feed properly
Make sure you don’t kill with kindness, says Ruth
Ultimate guide to plant food
Best feed for every situation
How to keep your greenhouse healthy
Protect plants and reduce the risk of pests, says Ruth
Free seeds: honesty/what’s on
Honesty delivers something for every season
Great garden ideas
Pick of the very best: chard
Great to eat or grow as a colourful ornamental
Experts’ choice of feed
We asked six top gardeners to reveal their secrets
Your essential guide to dahlia care
Graham Rice shares his tried-and-tested techniques
Focus on foliage
Colour and shape to add dimension to your border
Get the look: the magnolia garden
A garden in Cheshire with lots of magnolias!
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
It’s great when kids get into gardening, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
You’ve still got time to plant some veg, says Bob
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Val discovers why modern tea bags won’t rot down
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
How to make your own organic plant food
Ask John Negus
Home-sown toms, bean rust, unfruitful blackcurrants
Anne’s masterclass
Anne Swithinbank offers alternative options for organic feed
How to grow alliums
Those rich violet spheres bring joy to every garden
A gardener’s miscellany
Trivia, puzzles and prizes on the theme of Wimbledon
Your letters
Great tips, insightful observations and brilliant pictures
Toby Buckland
We would be lost without the humble worm, says Toby
Product test
Tried and tested
On test: organic and chemical container plant food
Cover photograph: Dahlia ‘Gerrie Hoek’ (pic: GAP)