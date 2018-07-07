What’s in Amateur Gardening

7 July 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

When is it right to feed?

Plants often need a extra boost, but when is best?

How to feed properly

Make sure you don’t kill with kindness, says Ruth

Ultimate guide to plant food

Best feed for every situation

How to keep your greenhouse healthy

Protect plants and reduce the risk of pests, says Ruth

Free seeds: honesty/what’s on

Honesty delivers something for every season

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: chard

Great to eat or grow as a colourful ornamental

Experts’ choice of feed

We asked six top gardeners to reveal their secrets

Your essential guide to dahlia care

Graham Rice shares his tried-and-tested techniques

Focus on foliage

Colour and shape to add dimension to your border

Get the look: the magnolia garden

A garden in Cheshire with lots of magnolias!

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

It’s great when kids get into gardening, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

You’ve still got time to plant some veg, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

Val discovers why modern tea bags won’t rot down

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

How to make your own organic plant food

Ask John Negus

Home-sown toms, bean rust, unfruitful blackcurrants

Anne’s masterclass

Anne Swithinbank offers alternative options for organic feed

How to grow alliums

Those rich violet spheres bring joy to every garden

A gardener’s miscellany

Trivia, puzzles and prizes on the theme of Wimbledon

Your letters

Great tips, insightful observations and brilliant pictures

Toby Buckland

We would be lost without the humble worm, says Toby

Product test

Tried and tested

On test: organic and chemical container plant food

Cover photograph: Dahlia ‘Gerrie Hoek’ (pic: GAP)