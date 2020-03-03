Amateur Gardening 7 March 2020

Amateur Gardening 7 March 2020 cover

Amateur Gardening 7 March
Free seeds worth £2.40, plus:

Jobs for this week

Keep Your Structures Sound
Ruth guides you through the process of maintaining your garden’s framework

Re-trellis An Overgrown Clematis
Give your climbing clem the best support with this six-step trellis walkthrough

Rejuvenate A Rockery After Winter
Replant, add gravel and tidy up your rockery
to guarantee year-round interest

Sow Your Free Carnation Seeds
Cultivate a lovely, long-flowering carnation
mix with this week’s free gift

 

Great garden ideas

Double Primroses
Twice the petal power guaranteed with these primroses and planting companions

Create An Exotic Garden
Grow a great escape with lush leaves and tropical blooms for a bold jungle look

Scarlet Fever
Feel the heat with these vibrant red hot perennials for borders, pots and shade

How To Grow Begonias
For upright or cascading trails of dainty blooms or fancy foliage, begonias have it all

Get The Look
Inspiring and accessible split-level splendour with this Staffordshire sanctuary

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Is it better to sow or plant? It really depends on the plant, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Why compromise on taste if you want quick crops? Just plant earlies and lates

Val Bourne
There’s no need to grow a diseased rose in this day and age, as Val explains

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Plan your fruit and veg plot, get on top of weeds, and feeding potted fruits

Ask John Negus
Best plants for wildlife, trillium troubles, avocado query, rhododendron renovation

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to enjoy the best raw veggies? Anne’s reveals how designated raised beds can help

A Gardener’s Miscellany
Numerical stats and facts aplenty form the basis of this week’s horticultural rundown

Letters to Wendy
Forbidden fruits and flowers, a Dalek-style compost bin, and our readers’ spring snaps

How To Use
Finding sowing seeds fiddly? Here’s how to use seed tapes, growing mats and other devices

Toby Buckland
Coppicing pre-dates homo sapiens so you’d best tap into your inner mammoth, says Toby

Gardening News
Scheme to save our heritage seeds, and world’s best garden images at Kew

 

Cover image: Helenium ‘Ruby Tuesday’ (pic: Alamy)

 