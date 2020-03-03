Amateur Gardening 7 March

Jobs for this week

Keep Your Structures Sound

Ruth guides you through the process of maintaining your garden’s framework

Re-trellis An Overgrown Clematis

Give your climbing clem the best support with this six-step trellis walkthrough

Rejuvenate A Rockery After Winter

Replant, add gravel and tidy up your rockery

to guarantee year-round interest

Sow Your Free Carnation Seeds

Cultivate a lovely, long-flowering carnation

mix with this week’s free gift

Great garden ideas

Double Primroses

Twice the petal power guaranteed with these primroses and planting companions

Create An Exotic Garden

Grow a great escape with lush leaves and tropical blooms for a bold jungle look

Scarlet Fever

Feel the heat with these vibrant red hot perennials for borders, pots and shade

How To Grow Begonias

For upright or cascading trails of dainty blooms or fancy foliage, begonias have it all

Get The Look

Inspiring and accessible split-level splendour with this Staffordshire sanctuary

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Is it better to sow or plant? It really depends on the plant, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Why compromise on taste if you want quick crops? Just plant earlies and lates

Val Bourne

There’s no need to grow a diseased rose in this day and age, as Val explains

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Plan your fruit and veg plot, get on top of weeds, and feeding potted fruits

Ask John Negus

Best plants for wildlife, trillium troubles, avocado query, rhododendron renovation

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Want to enjoy the best raw veggies? Anne’s reveals how designated raised beds can help

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Numerical stats and facts aplenty form the basis of this week’s horticultural rundown

Letters to Wendy

Forbidden fruits and flowers, a Dalek-style compost bin, and our readers’ spring snaps

How To Use

Finding sowing seeds fiddly? Here’s how to use seed tapes, growing mats and other devices

Toby Buckland

Coppicing pre-dates homo sapiens so you’d best tap into your inner mammoth, says Toby

Gardening News

Scheme to save our heritage seeds, and world’s best garden images at Kew

Cover image: Helenium ‘Ruby Tuesday’ (pic: Alamy)