Amateur Gardening 7 March
Jobs for this week
Keep Your Structures Sound
Ruth guides you through the process of maintaining your garden’s framework
Re-trellis An Overgrown Clematis
Give your climbing clem the best support with this six-step trellis walkthrough
Rejuvenate A Rockery After Winter
Replant, add gravel and tidy up your rockery
to guarantee year-round interest
Sow Your Free Carnation Seeds
Cultivate a lovely, long-flowering carnation
Cultivate a lovely, long-flowering carnation
Great garden ideas
Double Primroses
Twice the petal power guaranteed with these primroses and planting companions
Create An Exotic Garden
Grow a great escape with lush leaves and tropical blooms for a bold jungle look
Scarlet Fever
Feel the heat with these vibrant red hot perennials for borders, pots and shade
How To Grow Begonias
For upright or cascading trails of dainty blooms or fancy foliage, begonias have it all
Get The Look
Inspiring and accessible split-level splendour with this Staffordshire sanctuary
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Is it better to sow or plant? It really depends on the plant, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Why compromise on taste if you want quick crops? Just plant earlies and lates
Val Bourne
There’s no need to grow a diseased rose in this day and age, as Val explains
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Plan your fruit and veg plot, get on top of weeds, and feeding potted fruits
Ask John Negus
Best plants for wildlife, trillium troubles, avocado query, rhododendron renovation
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Want to enjoy the best raw veggies? Anne’s reveals how designated raised beds can help
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Numerical stats and facts aplenty form the basis of this week’s horticultural rundown
Letters to Wendy
Forbidden fruits and flowers, a Dalek-style compost bin, and our readers’ spring snaps
How To Use
Finding sowing seeds fiddly? Here’s how to use seed tapes, growing mats and other devices
Toby Buckland
Coppicing pre-dates homo sapiens so you’d best tap into your inner mammoth, says Toby
Gardening News
Scheme to save our heritage seeds, and world’s best garden images at Kew
Cover image: Helenium ‘Ruby Tuesday’ (pic: Alamy)