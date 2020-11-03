Amateur Gardening 7 November

What’s in this issue…

Jobs for this week

Help Wildlife Through Winter

In Amateur Gardening 7 November, we

explain how to help visiting birds in winter

Animal Care In The Garden

Create quiet places where hedgehogs and other overwintering visitors can feel safe

Prepare Ponds For Winter

Stay ahead of freezes, care for fish, treat dormant plants and prevent burst pipes

Protect Your Fruit Trees

Make sure caterpillars don’t damage your

trees with the help of clever band aids

Keep Containers Healthy

Plan ahead to ward off winter woes – plus, our bird watch this week is the blackcap

Great garden ideas

Berries and Seedheads

Grow a vibrant feast of hips, seedbeds and berries to keep hungry birds happy in winter

Evergreen Perennials

Banish bare borders with easycare perennials that add dynamic tone, shape and structure

Partners For Tulips

Give your next tulip display added wow factor with these biennials, perennials and bulbs

Get The Look

One man’s treasure trove of jam-packed floral delights in a colourful Worcestershire garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Delightful kale, carrot and broccoli varieties that you simply must try, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Shine a light on shady indoor gardens and use LEDs to boost your indoor crops, says Bob

Val Bourne

Rising temperatures are affecting plants and insects at an alarming rate, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on growing kale, lay organic mulches, make hedgerow harvests, overwinter figs

Ask John Negus

Advice on overwintering fuchsias, sweet pea seedlings, and how to grow bigger sprouts

A Gardener’s Miscellany

The heat is on, as Graham takes a look at some fascinating facts surrounding bonfires

How To Use Tools

Tim offers some crucial advice to help you keep garden tools in tip-top shape for longer

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Holes in your hot fruits? Anne explains how to care for your chillies and sweet peppers

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share stories about angel’s trumpets, AG seeds and touching gardening tributes

Toby Buckland

They may look cute as a button, but Toby’s hedgehog visitor has given him quite a fright…

Garden News

Stock up on the right plants to help bees next spring; RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch

Cover: Tulipa ‘Red Riding Hood’ with Muscari armeniacum (Garden World Images)