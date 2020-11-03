Amateur Gardening 7 November
What’s in this issue…
Jobs for this week
Help Wildlife Through Winter
In Amateur Gardening 7 November, we
explain how to help visiting birds in winter
Animal Care In The Garden
Create quiet places where hedgehogs and other overwintering visitors can feel safe
Prepare Ponds For Winter
Stay ahead of freezes, care for fish, treat dormant plants and prevent burst pipes
Protect Your Fruit Trees
Make sure caterpillars don’t damage your
trees with the help of clever band aids
Keep Containers Healthy
Plan ahead to ward off winter woes – plus, our bird watch this week is the blackcap
Great garden ideas
Berries and Seedheads
Grow a vibrant feast of hips, seedbeds and berries to keep hungry birds happy in winter
Evergreen Perennials
Banish bare borders with easycare perennials that add dynamic tone, shape and structure
Partners For Tulips
Give your next tulip display added wow factor with these biennials, perennials and bulbs
Get The Look
One man’s treasure trove of jam-packed floral delights in a colourful Worcestershire garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Delightful kale, carrot and broccoli varieties that you simply must try, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Shine a light on shady indoor gardens and use LEDs to boost your indoor crops, says Bob
Val Bourne
Rising temperatures are affecting plants and insects at an alarming rate, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on growing kale, lay organic mulches, make hedgerow harvests, overwinter figs
Ask John Negus
Advice on overwintering fuchsias, sweet pea seedlings, and how to grow bigger sprouts
A Gardener’s Miscellany
The heat is on, as Graham takes a look at some fascinating facts surrounding bonfires
How To Use Tools
Tim offers some crucial advice to help you keep garden tools in tip-top shape for longer
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Holes in your hot fruits? Anne explains how to care for your chillies and sweet peppers
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share stories about angel’s trumpets, AG seeds and touching gardening tributes
Toby Buckland
They may look cute as a button, but Toby’s hedgehog visitor has given him quite a fright…
Garden News
Stock up on the right plants to help bees next spring; RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch
Cover: Tulipa ‘Red Riding Hood’ with Muscari armeniacum (Garden World Images)