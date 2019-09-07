Amateur Gardening 7 September 2019

What’s in this issue…
Free seeds worth £2.35, plus:
Jobs for this week
Get going with your autumn bedding!
It’s a good time to swap your seasonal colour palette
Look after existing plants
Eke out the last colour from this summer’s display
Caring for old and new roses
Tidy existing plants and make way for new ones
Keep problems at bay
Ruth offers hints and tips on how to deter pests
Houseplant health update
Reduce levels of care as plant growth slows, says Ruth
How to divide and replant perennials
Ruth says autumn is the season for perennial action
Great garden ideas
A taste of the totally tropical
If you want dramatic foliage, why not go tropical?
Six of the very best crocuses
It is one of nature’s charmers and perfect for spring
How to grow sedum Atlantis
Grow the plant that won top prize at Chelsea this year
The florist’s garden
Grow your own cut flowers to display at home
Ranunculus – the Persian buttercup
Graham Rice knows the trick to success with this beauty
Get the look: Divided into three
A garden in Cheshire that caters for all generations
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Codling moth is a difficult problem to solve, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Judging ripeness can be challenging, says Bob
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Val asks whether climate change is affecting veg growing
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
Apple tree advice, lift maincrop spuds, try sharkfin melon
Ask John Negus
Peony rescue, improve clay soil, suffering yucca, knotweed
Anne’s masterclass
Want a special houseplant display? Anne explains how
A gardener’s miscellany
The subject for puzzles and trivia is ‘organic gardening’
Your letters
Great opinions, great pictures and some super tips
Toby Buckland
You can find some strange things in hedges, says Toby
Product test
Tried and tested
Six garden-waste carriers are tested to see which is best
Cover image: Ranunculus Tomer Orange (Garden World Images)