Amateur Gardening 8 August
Free seeds worth £3.10, plus:
Jobs for this week
Make Summer Colour Last
Great ideas to keep your garden lively and colourful as we head into autumn
Try These Late-Blooming Heroes
How to keep some of your garden favourites going safely until the first frosts
Time To Prick Out Seedlings
Ruth’s tips on pricking out and moving on young plants so that they grow robustly
Peg Down Strawberry Runners
Enjoy the fast track to free strawberry plants with this guide to easy propagation
Free Seeds and Bird Watch
Gorgeous winter colour guaranteed with Amateur Gardening 8 August 2020 free seeds
Great garden ideas
Night-Scented Flowers
Add another dimension to gardening and perfume the patio with these fragrant picks
Smouldering Colours
Reignite your late summer borders with some smouldering berry and jewel tones
PeeGee Hydrangeas
Lacy and lovely, these compact conical paniculatas are stunning in a small garden
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Getting rid of invasive bamboo is a massive job but it can be done, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Here’s how to make sure you can feast on fresh fruit through winter, says Bob
Val Bourne
How do honeybees toot and quack? Val reveals all in this week’s wildlife column
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Preventing late tomato blight, sowing the best spring cabbages, lifting shallots
Ask John Negus
Your questions about missing birdies, supporting a tree and a mystery bargain
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Ailing oleander? Anne explains how to nurture a plant and the best exotic beauties
All Our Yesterdays
Arthur Hellyer’s pick of the best large-flowered roses in our modern rose history series
A Gardener’s Miscellany
This week, Graham Clarke’s sizzling trivia and quizzes are all about peppers and chillies
Tried & Tested
Tim tests six devices that are designed to keep the wasps at bay in your summer garden
Letters to Wendy
AG readers share stories on obsessive plant buying and clematis: the queen of climbers
Toby Buckland
A green and ghastly weed has transformed a pond from crystal clear to a witch’s brew
Garden News
UK facing massive water shortage; UK’s summer wildlife winners; financial aid news
Cover: Dahlia ‘Chat Noir’ (pic: GAP)