Amateur Gardening 8 August

Free seeds worth £3.10, plus:

Jobs for this week

Make Summer Colour Last

Great ideas to keep your garden lively and colourful as we head into autumn

Try These Late-Blooming Heroes

How to keep some of your garden favourites going safely until the first frosts

Time To Prick Out Seedlings

Ruth’s tips on pricking out and moving on young plants so that they grow robustly

Peg Down Strawberry Runners

Enjoy the fast track to free strawberry plants with this guide to easy propagation

Free Seeds and Bird Watch

Gorgeous winter colour guaranteed with Amateur Gardening 8 August 2020 free seeds

Great garden ideas

Night-Scented Flowers

Add another dimension to gardening and perfume the patio with these fragrant picks

Smouldering Colours

Reignite your late summer borders with some smouldering berry and jewel tones

PeeGee Hydrangeas

Lacy and lovely, these compact conical paniculatas are stunning in a small garden

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Getting rid of invasive bamboo is a massive job but it can be done, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Here’s how to make sure you can feast on fresh fruit through winter, says Bob

Val Bourne

How do honeybees toot and quack? Val reveals all in this week’s wildlife column

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Preventing late tomato blight, sowing the best spring cabbages, lifting shallots

Ask John Negus

Your questions about missing birdies, supporting a tree and a mystery bargain

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Ailing oleander? Anne explains how to nurture a plant and the best exotic beauties

All Our Yesterdays

Arthur Hellyer’s pick of the best large-flowered roses in our modern rose history series

A Gardener’s Miscellany

This week, Graham Clarke’s sizzling trivia and quizzes are all about peppers and chillies

Tried & Tested

Tim tests six devices that are designed to keep the wasps at bay in your summer garden

Letters to Wendy

AG readers share stories on obsessive plant buying and clematis: the queen of climbers

Toby Buckland

A green and ghastly weed has transformed a pond from crystal clear to a witch’s brew

Garden News

UK facing massive water shortage; UK’s summer wildlife winners; financial aid news

Subscribe to Amateur Gardening Magazine Magazine Subscription Offer

Cover: Dahlia ‘Chat Noir’ (pic: GAP)