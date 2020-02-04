Amateur Gardening 8 February 2020

Jobs for this week

Getting Prepared For Spring
Essential jobs to help get you and your garden ready for sowing and planting

Secrets For Best Bleeding Hearts
How to add this popular perennial and its stunning variations to your garden

How To Grow Your Free Seeds
Amateur Gardening 8 February free seeds for lobelia: the trailing star of pots and rockeries

 

Great garden ideas

New Plants For 2020
AG reader Lesley Upton presents her choice of the best new flowers, fruit and veg to try

Grow Lily Of The Valley
Craving convallaria? Anne Swithinbank reveals her secrets to lush, spreading springtime cover

Early Nectar Plants
These pretty selections will ensure your garden is a haven for hungry bees and butterflies

Discover Euphorbias
Rejoice in the surge of the spurge, as we present our picks for shade, sun and moist spots

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
A spell of mild weather creates an interesting tulip planting opportunity for Peter

Bob Flowerdew
Keen to let meadow style flowers flourish? Bob explains how to fight greedy grasses

Val Bourne
Ladybird lover Val reflects on the threat the harlequin poses to our native seven-spot

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on planting garlic, thwart replant disease, dodge damping off, plant a fig tree

Ask John Negus
Your questions on growing a mango tree, beating sweet pea viruses, and unusual berries

All Our Yesterdays
Go back in time with some amazing plant stories from the AG archives of 1969

A Gardener’s Miscellany
You know it makes scents: this week’s puzzles and trivia are all about sweet peas

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Tree-planting essentials, top tips for success, and the best ways to stake trees

Tool Tech
Tim Rumball’s guide explains the easy way to replace any broken patio paving slabs

Letters to Wendy
Seed swapsies, hellebore perfection, appreciating squirrels, and a swede soup recipe!

Toby Buckland
Are slug-throwing gardeners to blame for the recent transport chaos? Toby has a theory

Garden News
Foreign disease fears increase, asparagus comes top, and apples arrive from outer space

Cover: Dicentra spectabilis (pic: Alamy)

