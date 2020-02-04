Amateur Gardening 8 February

Jobs for this week

Getting Prepared For Spring

Essential jobs to help get you and your garden ready for sowing and planting

Secrets For Best Bleeding Hearts

How to add this popular perennial and its stunning variations to your garden

How To Grow Your Free Seeds

Amateur Gardening 8 February free seeds for lobelia: the trailing star of pots and rockeries

Great garden ideas

New Plants For 2020

AG reader Lesley Upton presents her choice of the best new flowers, fruit and veg to try

Grow Lily Of The Valley

Craving convallaria? Anne Swithinbank reveals her secrets to lush, spreading springtime cover

Early Nectar Plants

These pretty selections will ensure your garden is a haven for hungry bees and butterflies

Discover Euphorbias

Rejoice in the surge of the spurge, as we present our picks for shade, sun and moist spots

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

A spell of mild weather creates an interesting tulip planting opportunity for Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Keen to let meadow style flowers flourish? Bob explains how to fight greedy grasses

Val Bourne

Ladybird lover Val reflects on the threat the harlequin poses to our native seven-spot

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on planting garlic, thwart replant disease, dodge damping off, plant a fig tree

Ask John Negus

Your questions on growing a mango tree, beating sweet pea viruses, and unusual berries

All Our Yesterdays

Go back in time with some amazing plant stories from the AG archives of 1969

A Gardener’s Miscellany

You know it makes scents: this week’s puzzles and trivia are all about sweet peas

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Tree-planting essentials, top tips for success, and the best ways to stake trees

Tool Tech

Tim Rumball’s guide explains the easy way to replace any broken patio paving slabs

Letters to Wendy

Seed swapsies, hellebore perfection, appreciating squirrels, and a swede soup recipe!

Toby Buckland

Are slug-throwing gardeners to blame for the recent transport chaos? Toby has a theory

Garden News

Foreign disease fears increase, asparagus comes top, and apples arrive from outer space

Cover: Dicentra spectabilis (pic: Alamy)

