What’s In Amateur Gardening
8 September
Free seeds worth £2.05
Jobs for this week
Cheap Options for Spring
Ruth sings the praises of versatile spring bulbs
Planting Bulbs In Borders
The same technique will work for all varieties
Maximise the Season
Get the most from this year’s bounty, says Ruth
Free Lupin Seeds And Collecting Your Own
Sow Lupin ‘Pixie Delight’ and other hardy annuals now
Prepare Your Pond For Winter/What’s On
Clear out weeds and reduce fish food, says Ruth
Great garden ideas
Pick of the Best: Sweetcorn
Graham Rice picks his top six cream of the cobs
Success With Hardwood Cuttings
Tamsin Westhorpe on propagating trees and shrubs for free
Ultimate Guide to Little Blue Bulbs
The best ways to use these invaluable spring flowers
Discover More Distinctive Daffodils
Daffs with a difference, including new and heirloom varieties
A Typically Tropical Garden
How a love of exotic plants led to a ‘manicured jungle’
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
It’s time to think about Christmas and spring bulbs, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
Bob’s tips on safety when picking apples and pears
Val Bourne’s Garden Wildlife
Tips from Val on how to help hedgehogs
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit And Veg
Pick and store nuts, harvest sweetcorn, sow hardy leaves
Ask John Negus
When to prune clematis, poorly pear, caring for blueberries
Anne’s Masterclass
Anne Swithinbank explains how to perk up a peace lily
How To Grow Nerines
The perfect plant for a sunny south-facing site
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Fascinating facts about carrots and parsnips
Your Letters
Meths for mealy bugs, exotic success, foreign plant invasion
Toby Buckland
Toby blows hot and cold with his look at chilli plants
Product tests
Latest News
Top weed killer health controversy, readers can name apple!
Tried And Tested
Six drip irrigation and soaker hoses on test
Cover photograph: Narcissus ‘Pimpernel’ (pic: GAP)