Amateur Gardening 9 May

Jobs for this week

Take Some Dahlia Cuttings

Discover an easy way to get even more of

your favourite plants!

Splitting An Overgrown Perennial

Keep perennials going strong and cut back early flowering perennials

Make Space For A Home Harvest

Find room for something edible – plus, tasty veggies for small spaces

Time For The Chelsea Chop

Cut some of your perennials for neatness and

a longer supply of blooms

Free Seeds And Birdwatch

Amateur Gardening 9 May free Sarah Raven seeds, and the lovely blue tit

Great garden ideas

Winning Ways With Wisteria

Five exquisite varieties that are perfect for pergolas or even a pot!

Summer Colour Combos

Make borders sing with nine combinations for stunning colour coordination

Delightful Osteospermums

Uplifting African daisies that will light up your borders and containers

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Make your own container to grow your vegetables in, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

It may be sunnier, but be sure to plan for a late frost, says Bob

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

Focus on asparagus, train cordon toms, protect your potted edibles

Val Bourne

If you want to see wildlife let some grass grow longer, says Val

Ask John Negus

Pregnant cactus, feeding lupins, allium delight and tomato tragedy

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Our trivia and prizes are all about fuchsias, a summer favourite

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

Do you want to attract frogs to your garden? Anne shows you how

All Our Yesterdays

Christopher Lloyd on how to fill the gap between spring and summer

How To Use Tools

Time to mulch beds and borders: find out what to use, and how much

Letters To Wendy

AG readers on a seed-sowing boom and a big return to grow-your-own

Toby Buckland

What can we learn from tree rings? Toby consults his inner circles

Garden News

Where you can get hold of your plants during this uncertain time

