Amateur Gardening 9 May
Jobs for this week
Take Some Dahlia Cuttings
Discover an easy way to get even more of
your favourite plants!
Splitting An Overgrown Perennial
Keep perennials going strong and cut back early flowering perennials
Make Space For A Home Harvest
Find room for something edible – plus, tasty veggies for small spaces
Time For The Chelsea Chop
Cut some of your perennials for neatness and
a longer supply of blooms
Free Seeds And Birdwatch
Amateur Gardening 9 May free Sarah Raven seeds, and the lovely blue tit
Great garden ideas
Winning Ways With Wisteria
Five exquisite varieties that are perfect for pergolas or even a pot!
Summer Colour Combos
Make borders sing with nine combinations for stunning colour coordination
Delightful Osteospermums
Uplifting African daisies that will light up your borders and containers
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Make your own container to grow your vegetables in, says Peter
Bob Flowerdew
It may be sunnier, but be sure to plan for a late frost, says Bob
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
Focus on asparagus, train cordon toms, protect your potted edibles
Val Bourne
If you want to see wildlife let some grass grow longer, says Val
Ask John Negus
Pregnant cactus, feeding lupins, allium delight and tomato tragedy
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Our trivia and prizes are all about fuchsias, a summer favourite
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
Do you want to attract frogs to your garden? Anne shows you how
All Our Yesterdays
Christopher Lloyd on how to fill the gap between spring and summer
How To Use Tools
Time to mulch beds and borders: find out what to use, and how much
Letters To Wendy
AG readers on a seed-sowing boom and a big return to grow-your-own
Toby Buckland
What can we learn from tree rings? Toby consults his inner circles
Garden News
Where you can get hold of your plants during this uncertain time
