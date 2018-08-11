What’s in Amateur Gardening

11 August 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

Jobs for this week

Houseplant update

How to look after your indoor plants in summer

Holiday houseplant care

Top tips for keeping houseplants healthy while you’re away

How to rescue a reject

Don’t ignore the value of a bargain-bin plant, says Ruth

Free seeds: how to grow them

Find out how to grow your free California poppies

Blueberry blues

Ruth’s blueberry bush has died — but who is the culprit?

Great garden ideas

Pick of the very best: hardy cyclamen

A great plant for adding colour and seeing out winter

Gardening solutions

Having trouble naming plants? Tamsin Westhorpe has some tips

Asters with a difference

Some new varieties of these summer favourites

Ultimate guide to deadheading

Don’t chop before you read this…

A lock-keeper’s garden

Going off the grid with a delightfully artistic space

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Ferns are getting more and more popular, says Peter

Bob Flowerdew

Make sure your sweetcorn is plump and creamy, says Bob

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

Val considers the pros and cons of our feline friends

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

Lifting spuds, sowing carrots and tomato problems

Ask John Negus

Afflicted rose, blossom end rot, hibiscus worries

Anne Swithinbank’s masterclass

Can climbers be pruned? Anne provides the answers

How to grow wallflowers

They’re hardy, versatile and bursting with fragrance

A gardener’s miscellany

Puzzles, prizes, facts and fancies on the subject of tomatoes

Your letters

Flowers on shed roof, weather extremes, ice cubes for plants!

Toby Buckland

Toby explains how to tackle the voracious sawfly News and product test

News and product test

Latest news

How to spot Japanese knotweed, magic hydrangeas

Tried and tested

Need a gadget to gather your crop? See our test

Cover photograph

Begonia tuberhybrida ‘Nonstop Pink’ (pic: Alamy)