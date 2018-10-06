Amateur Gardening 6 October 2018

Amateur Gardening 6 October 2018 cover

What’s in Amateur Gardening

6 October 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

PLUS

Jobs for this week

It’s all about perennials
How to prepare the soil and plant out for next year

Lift and divide rhubarb
Ruth Hayes shows you how to split crowns to boost productivity

How to lay a turf lawn
After a burning summer, it might be worth starting again

How to sow your free seeds/What’s On
Traditional larkspur will bring extra beauty and colour

 

Great garden ideas

Six of the very best: Michaelmas daisies
Better known to many as asters, we name the best six

Hardy salads to sow now
Top tips on salad leaves you can still grow in winter

Best bulbs for a new spin on spring
Why not try something different? We offer nine options

A world of colour on your doorstep
Great ideas to brighten borders and containers

Get the look
A Cheshire garden with a water-based spiritual theme

 

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook
Peter’s top tips for great flowering plants for 2019

Bob Flowerdew
Sage advice from Bob on how to store apples

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Think about giving wildlife a break before you clear up

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
How to relocate big plants and prolong fruit harvests

Ask John Negus
Coral drops, using manure, amazing monster, curious snails

Anne’s masterclass
Can I revive my crocosmia? Anne Swithinbank explains how

How to grow hellebores
These winter favourites are both strong and enduring

A gardener’s miscellany
Pines are the subject of puzzles and trivia this week

Your letters
Welcoming wildlife, budget basket, stunning pottery garden

Toby Buckland
Toby reignites his passion for scything

Latest news and product tests

Latest news
Black plastic pot replacements, bee-killing hornets scare

Tried and tested
We test six bypass pruning loppers

 

Cover photograph: Crocus ‘Pickwick’ (pic: Gap)