What’s in Amateur Gardening

6 October 2018

Free seeds worth £2.29

PLUS

Jobs for this week

It’s all about perennials

How to prepare the soil and plant out for next year

Lift and divide rhubarb

Ruth Hayes shows you how to split crowns to boost productivity

How to lay a turf lawn

After a burning summer, it might be worth starting again

How to sow your free seeds/What’s On

Traditional larkspur will bring extra beauty and colour

Great garden ideas

Six of the very best: Michaelmas daisies

Better known to many as asters, we name the best six

Hardy salads to sow now

Top tips on salad leaves you can still grow in winter

Best bulbs for a new spin on spring

Why not try something different? We offer nine options

A world of colour on your doorstep

Great ideas to brighten borders and containers

Get the look

A Cheshire garden with a water-based spiritual theme

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Peter’s top tips for great flowering plants for 2019

Bob Flowerdew

Sage advice from Bob on how to store apples

Val Bourne’s garden wildlife

Think about giving wildlife a break before you clear up

Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg

How to relocate big plants and prolong fruit harvests

Ask John Negus

Coral drops, using manure, amazing monster, curious snails

Anne’s masterclass

Can I revive my crocosmia? Anne Swithinbank explains how

How to grow hellebores

These winter favourites are both strong and enduring

A gardener’s miscellany

Pines are the subject of puzzles and trivia this week

Your letters

Welcoming wildlife, budget basket, stunning pottery garden

Toby Buckland

Toby reignites his passion for scything

Latest news and product tests

Latest news

Black plastic pot replacements, bee-killing hornets scare

Tried and tested

We test six bypass pruning loppers

Cover photograph: Crocus ‘Pickwick’ (pic: Gap)