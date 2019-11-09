What’s in Amateur Gardening
9 November 2019
Jobs for this week
Create a haven for nature
It isn’t too late to start helping wildlife, says Ruth
How to make fat balls for birds
Provide the birds in your garden with high-energy food
Winter pond-care tips
How to pack up your pond before the freeze weather arrives
Rose hips
How to harvest and prepare seeds for sowing
Great garden ideas
Winter cherry trees
The lesser-known Prunus is worth considering, says Graham Clarke
All our yesterdays
What gardeners achieved in two world wars
Your ultimate guide to growing poppies
From annuals to perennials, with options for shade and sun, we suggest 16 great varieties
How to help wildlife in winter
Val Bourne offers her top tips for providing food and shelter for our garden visitors over the winer
How to grow nerines
They’re long-lasting, prolific and liven up any autumn display, says Anne Swithinbank
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
Purple is the new ‘green’ for broccoli and lettuce
Bob Flowerdew
Why not start off raspberries and garlic in tubs?
Val Bourne
We must do more than ‘talk’ green – we have to ‘be’ green, says Val
Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg
The best crop protection for winter, check your soil pH, try growing your own pineapple
Ask John Negus
Advice on taking cuttings, dividing nerines, hedges for small spaces, overwintering ginger lilies
Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass
How to get better runner beans
How to use tools
Tim Rumball explains the best way to make a bonfire
A Gardener’s Miscellany
Conifers are the subject of facts and fancies
Letters to Wendy
Inspiring rocky makeover, the importance of poppies, great recycling idea and a tasty recipe for an apple and nut loaf
Toby Buckland
Toby sings the praises of winter pansies
Garden news
Damning report by State of Nature published
UK wildlife is in a precarious position, says the report
But there’s good news for some species
Success stories for the bittern and large blue butterfly
Cover picture: Poppy (Papaver somniferum ‘Lauren’s Grape’)
© Gap