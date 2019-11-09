What’s in Amateur Gardening

9 November 2019

Jobs for this week

Create a haven for nature

It isn’t too late to start helping wildlife, says Ruth

How to make fat balls for birds

Provide the birds in your garden with high-energy food

Winter pond-care tips

How to pack up your pond before the freeze weather arrives

Rose hips

How to harvest and prepare seeds for sowing

Great garden ideas

Winter cherry trees

The lesser-known Prunus is worth considering, says Graham Clarke

All our yesterdays

What gardeners achieved in two world wars

Your ultimate guide to growing poppies

From annuals to perennials, with options for shade and sun, we suggest 16 great varieties

How to help wildlife in winter

Val Bourne offers her top tips for providing food and shelter for our garden visitors over the winer

How to grow nerines

They’re long-lasting, prolific and liven up any autumn display, says Anne Swithinbank

Gardening wisdom

Peter Seabrook

Purple is the new ‘green’ for broccoli and lettuce

Bob Flowerdew

Why not start off raspberries and garlic in tubs?

Val Bourne

We must do more than ‘talk’ green – we have to ‘be’ green, says Val

Lucy Chamberlain’s Fruit and Veg

The best crop protection for winter, check your soil pH, try growing your own pineapple

Ask John Negus

Advice on taking cuttings, dividing nerines, hedges for small spaces, overwintering ginger lilies

Anne Swithinbank’s Masterclass

How to get better runner beans

How to use tools

Tim Rumball explains the best way to make a bonfire

A Gardener’s Miscellany

Conifers are the subject of facts and fancies

Letters to Wendy

Inspiring rocky makeover, the importance of poppies, great recycling idea and a tasty recipe for an apple and nut loaf

Toby Buckland

Toby sings the praises of winter pansies

Garden news

Damning report by State of Nature published

UK wildlife is in a precarious position, says the report

But there’s good news for some species

Success stories for the bittern and large blue butterfly

Cover picture: Poppy (Papaver somniferum ‘Lauren’s Grape’)

