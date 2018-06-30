In the 23 May issue

IS YOUR GARDEN BURSTING WITH BLOOMS?

Mine is, and so are the gardens of thousands of

Amateur Gardening magazine readers.

COME AND JOIN US!

Tim Rumball, Editor

This week:

FREE SEEDS of Canterbury Bells worth £1.99

GROW PERENNIAL FLOWERS FROM SEED

follow our easy step-by-step guide to sowing

PLANT UP A BASKET OF TASTY HERBS

DIY ORGANIC PEST CONTROL TIPS

WHAT TO DO WITH TULIPS NOW

Plus:

The best flowers for summer scent

How to grow courgettes

Summer patio container ideas

IT’S INSPIRING, IT’S SO EASY TO READ

…and it’s on sale now, just £1.99