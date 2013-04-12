Product profile: high pressure washer

Getting dirt, moss and the like off paving, decking and garden furniture can be hard work and time-consuming. But now you can give your elbow more power and be eco-friendly at the same time with help from the newly launched K7 Eco Beast from Karcher.
Endorsed by Waterwise it’ll save you over 50 per cent on water when compared to a garden hose and up to 35 times more power. Yet it still has a maximum bar pressure of 160, running on a motor size of 2,800 watts. And, if that’s not enough, flick a switch and you can use an additional 20 per cent less water and energy too.
Could it be anymore environmentally-friendly? Well, yes, because there’s the extra bonus of a suction hose and filter to use if you’ve got a water butt to hand. Hard to reach areas are catered for too as the price includes a 2 in 1 accessory for cleaning patios right into the corner.
* K7 Eco Beast, price £519.99. To order and for more information visit www.karcher.co.uk