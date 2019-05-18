What's in Amateur Gardening 25 May 2019
Amateur Gardening 25 May 2019
Free ‘wildlife-attracting annuals’ seeds worth £3.05
Jobs for this week
Plant up herbs and bank holiday jobs
Ruth’s plans for her three-day weekend plus herb planting
Stop early pests in their tracks
You only have until 30 June to buy slug pellets!
Untangling clematis pruning
Ruth explains when to prune the different groups
How to make comfrey ‘tea’
An easy-to-make liquid fertiliser that saves money
Great garden ideas
Six of the very best: hostas
Great for shady areas and tough in all weathers
The best new roses
Classic varieties are great, but new roses have much to offer
Thistles – why every garden needs them
Check out their bold flowers and amazing shapes
How to grow: easy annuals
Instant satisfaction is possible, says Anne Swithinbank
Get the look: the hydrangea-lovers’ garden
We visit a multi-level garden in Devon full of hydrangeas
Gardening wisdom
Peter Seabrook
It pays to be cautious when moving pot plants outside
Bob Flowerdew
Learn to read the clues about what is damaging leaves
Val Bourne’s garden wildlife
Val looks at the short life of the now rare glow-worm
Lucy Chamberlain’s fruit and veg
Make your own herbal tea and grow New Zealand spinach
Ask John Negus
Plants for thin soil, peony colour change, strange bug
RHS explains: plant protection
Discover how plants defend themselves
How to use plant supports
What you need to keep plants upright in all weather
Anne’s masterclass
Trouble with fairy rings? Anne Swithinbank has the answer
A gardener’s miscellany
Puzzles and trivia all about summer bedding
Readers’ letters
Happy cacti, atomic plants, bargain buys, reader tips
Toby Buckland
Is it a cashew nut or a bean? Toby investigates a mystery
Garden news and reader offers
Latest news on recyclable pots
Why 80% of local authorities are refusing to process them
